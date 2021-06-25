100 villagers up for hefty jobs with international Oil giant

Wellington Zimbowa

ASX listed, independent oil and gas exploration giant, Invictus Energy, which is entangled with one of Africa’s potential megaprojects expected to produce 1 billion oil barrels is prioritising the Muzarabani and Mbire villagers for its Cabora Bassa’ project, in rural Mashonaland.

The jobs mainly range from skilled personnel such as surveyors, radio operators, plumbers, and electricians.

In an emailed interview, company managing director, Scott Macmillan said the seismic exploration in its Cabora Bassa project, which was given to a contractor is going on course; hence, the need for the ongoing recruitment on behalf of the former.

“Yes, we are currently engaged in a recruitment exercise for our seismic acquisition program, which commences imminently.

“We have a variety of vacancies open, which are required on behalf of our seismic contractor, Polaris Natural Resources Inc. These range from surveyors, drivers, line clearing and recording, camp staff, radio operators, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, chefs, and community liaison officers. We approximately have 100 positions open across these roles,” said MacMillan.

Following an agreement with the government, the company is seized with exploring oil on a 100 000-hectare special grant and is set to sink its first test in the final quarter of the year.

The company currently has 20-employees; hence, an extra addition.

Oil discovery in the country, by the project-which has been given an impetus, through several geostallite technology reports covering the area- spells a brighter future for a country struggling to remerge from a dark socio-economic epoch that started in the year 2000.

At a recent mining indaba in Victoria Falls, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted in the media acknowledging the rife benefits of oil discovery in the country.

Besides liquid fuel production, other possible linkages include electricity generation, production of liquefied petroleum gas, fertilizers, and use in the petrochemical industry. While this is an excellent development, it has its negative side.

Invictus Energy has already embarked on groundbreaking and clearance at the seismic camp location ahead of the arrival of equipment and crew for the next stage of its oil and gas discovery journey.

“So far, the company has approximately 20 engaged between geoscience, drilling, seismic and corporate.

“Local recruitment is given priority from the Muzarabani and Mbire Districts that we work in and there is a selection criterion for each position,” added McMillan.

Further added Macmillan: “Our exploration program is progressing well with the seismic acquisition campaign about to officially commence and preparations for the drilling campaign advancing well. The strong interest from multiple drilling rig contractors places the company in a great position to secure an optimal rig for the drilling campaign at attractive rig rates. We have had an overwhelming response in our local recruitment exercise and extremely pleased that we will be able to fill the majority of positions with people from the local community in keeping with the Company’s strong commitment to community employment.”