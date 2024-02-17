344 Views by: Allan Mbotshwa Uncategorised

Information easily accessible: Govt

By Vimbai Kamoyo

The Zimbabwean government says information is now readily available across the country, thanks to the interventions it has made in licensing many radio stations.

In a statement issued on World Radio Day this week, the Information Ministry said it made a deliberate effort to reach even the remotest areas through community radio licensing.

World Radio Day is celebrated on the 13th of February every year. The theme for this year was “Radio: A Century of Informing, Entertaining and Educating”

“As a country, we have made huge strides towards ensuring access to the information in the remotest parts of the country by licensing 14 community radio stations and eight campus radio stations.

“The language-based community radio stations have given a voice to the hitherto marginalized communities in line with our philosophy of leaving no one and place behind.

“Radio remains one of the communication mediums with unparalleled reach supporting effective information dissemination in an enabling environment that promotes media diversity and plurality. This has seen the operationalization of the community and campus radio stations across the country,” the statement said.

Speaking on the celebrations of the day, Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations Chairperson, Artwell Nkomo, called on the government to license more and provide relevant support to the players.

“Community radio stations bridge the information gap, empower women and youth; stimulate local economies, and strengthen racial cohesion.

“Since the licensing of the 14 radio stations in Zimbabwe, there has been increased information conveyance and dialogue,” he said.