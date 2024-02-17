International Monetary Fund commends Zim efforts

By Vimbai Kamoyo

Bretton Woods’s institution, the International Monetary Fund, says the Zimbabwe monetary authorities are trying hard to resolve sources of fiscal pressures.

This was revealed in the report compiled by the IMF team that was in the country at the invitation of the government to explore on restoration of macroeconomic stability and improved growth prospects.

“The mission welcomes the authorities’ strong resolve to address the sources of fiscal pressures. The transfer of RBZ’s external liabilities related to the QFOs to the Treasury—which include long-term loans, short-term liabilities, and the “blocked funds”—represents an important step in this regard.

“However, the larger-than-anticipated costs of servicing these obligations will open a financing gap in the 2024 budget. Discussions focused on identifying options to close this gap in a way that avoids inflationary financing, and the mission encourages the authorities to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to this end.

“This should be accompanied by ensuring that the appropriate legal framework is in place to complete the transfer. Restoring macroeconomic stability will also require addressing other sources of fiscal pressures, including those emanating from other non-core (not related to the goal of price and financial stability) operations of the RBZ,” the report said.

Despite the positive commendations, the IMF said the country was not eligible for loans as it lagged on its debt servicing.

“The IMF maintains an active engagement with Zimbabwe and continues to provide policy advice and extensive technical assistance in the areas of revenue mobilization, expenditure control, financial supervision, debt management, economic governance and anti-corruption, and macroeconomic statistics. However, the IMF is currently precluded from providing financial support to Zimbabwe due to its unsustainable debt situation—based on the IMF’s Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA)—and official external arrears.

“An IMF financial arrangement would require a clear path to a comprehensive restructuring of Zimbabwe’s external debt, including the clearance of arrears and a reform plan that is consistent with durably restoring macroeconomic stability; enhancing inclusive growth; lowering poverty; and strengthening economic governance,” said the report.

The IMF staff held meetings with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon. Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon. David Mnangagwa, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr. John Mangudya, other senior government and RBZ officials, the private sector, civil society organizations, and Zimbabwe’s development partners.