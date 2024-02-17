Tanganda Tea records revenue loss due to late rainfall

By Allan Mbotshwa

Agricultural produce giant, Tanganda Tea Company Limited registered a 9% decrease in revenue, which was USD 5.5 million for the first quarter ended 31 December 2023, owing to the late onset of rains in the area.

The late onset of the rains has adversely impacted bulk tea production resulting in a 19% decline in volumes to 1 986 tonnes compared to 2 443 tonnes produced in the prior year.

The operating environment for the period under review was characterized by rising inflationary pressures, currency volatility, and rapid changes in the policy environment.

The exchange rate increased by 792% year-on-year, putting further pressure on ZWL’s operating costs.

Despite the decline in production, bulk tea export volumes grew by 18% to 1 274 tonnes from 1 076 tonnes achieved in the previous year owing to improved logistical arrangements for more export shipments to be processed before the Christmas break.

Packed tea sales volumes of 475 tonnes were 14% below the 549 tonnes achieved in the prior year.

Notwithstanding that the customer order book is full, a combination of packaging supply constraints, power outages, and managing customers to reduce defaulting customers’ risk are among the factors that resulted in a reduction in sales volumes.

Subsequently, volumes have started to increase as constraining factors have eased and the cumulative variance has begun to narrow.

Packed tea exports into the region grew by 100% in response to the company pursuing and supplying an opportunity that arose to penetrate the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sustainable market diversification will continue to be pursued to expand the regional market.

Avocado and macadamia plantations which are under precision irrigation are looking healthy and the harvest of these crops will commence towards the end of the second quarter of the financial year.

The operating environment is expected to remain volatile and complex due to continued inflationary pressures, currency instability, escalation of costs, and reduced consumer disposable incomes.

Businesses welcomed the extension of the multi-currency regime to 2030 as this is expected to facilitate some stability within the economy.