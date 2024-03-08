Jah Prayzah & Winky D to lock horns at Sunshine City Festival

By Allan Mbotshwa

DANCEHALL chanter Winky D and contemporary singer, Jah Prayzah might be pursuing different genres, but have for long been at the centre of debate on who rules the roost on the local showbiz scene.

The debate has created tensions among the duo’s fans and other followers of showbiz matters if words and expressions used are anything to go by.

No doubt, the two are the country’s finest musicians who are all crowd pullers in their own capacities. Yet, comparisons always emerge as to who pulls in more people.

On March 29 and March 30, the Jah Prayzah and Winky D rivalry will be rekindled as they headline the inaugural Sunshine Festival courtesy of Tamba Events.

The festival, a two-day extravaganza celebrating music, sports and community spirit will be held at Old Hararians in Harare.

Jah Prayzah will headline the opening show of the festival supported by songbird Afro singer Selmor Mtukudzi, urban groover EX Q and Jah Signal while Chillspot Family will be rocking it on the turntables.

The Gaffa hitmaker will be on stage the following day alongside Killer T, Bazooker, Bling 4 and Master H while veteran wheel spinner Gary B and Etherton B will be on the decks.

While the rivalry has been downplayed by both Winky D’s Vigilance and Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement camps, numbers do not lie and will determine who emerges as the hero in terms of crowd pulling capacity.

The festival’s spokesperson Luckie Aaroni said apart from the music extravaganza, the programme will incorporate an eight-team soccer tournament and for those seeking a more active and health-focused experience they will engage in a fun run, aerobics and Zumba sessions.

“Headlined by the living legends, Winky D and Jah Prayzah, alongside an impressive lineup of supporting acts, Sunshine City Festival promises to captivate audiences with diverse sounds and performances, making it a must-attend for music enthusiasts,” Aaroni said.

“In addition to the musical festivities, the festival will host an eight-team soccer tournament which seeks to contribute to the growth of social soccer in Zimbabwe. This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting grassroots sports and fostering a sense of community through athletic competitions.”

The brains behind the festival and Tamba Events director, Nigel Chinovhiringa, added that the festival aims to create a positive and inclusive environment for attendees.

“We are excited to bring together music, sports and community spirit at the Sunshine City Festival. This event not only celebrates Harare the sunshine city, but will also be celebrating the incredible talents of music legends Winky D and Jah Prayzah while also supporting the growth of social soccer and giving back to charitable causes,” he noted.

Aaroni said a percentage of the gate takings shall be donated to charity, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to social responsibility programmes.