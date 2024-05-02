Government inspired by late hero’s legacy

By Edward Mukaro

GOVERNMENT has hailed the vision of late national hero and ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries founding Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, who made significant investments in education and Information and Communication Technology (ICTs).

Speaking to the media during the celebrations of the legacy of the late Archbishop Guti at the Ezekiel Guti Christian School in Chitungwiza, where youth were also being trained on the use of computers and cyber security, Deputy Minister of ICT and Courier Services Honourable Phute applauded the works and contribution of the late visionary to the country’s development.

“The vision of our departed hero, Baba Guti humbles me. The vision that foresaw things that are being discovered today and the importance of taking a child to school.

“There is a primary school here. First of all, there is an ECD facility. Here, we are at a secondary school, equipped with a computer laboratory. You can imagine, who would think of a computer laboratory, at that time, at the age that Baba Guti was, besides somebody who was a visionary.

“We are humbled and delighted to be part of this as the ministry of ICT and Courier Services and as individual characters,” said Hon Phute.

He added that the ministry will be officially participating during the main celebrations of the Legacy of Archbishop Guti to be held on the 5th of May 2024, where a Walkathon and Aerobics segment will be led by professional coaches, in honour of what the late national hero who prioritised healthy living as witnessed by his early morning walks during his days.

ZAOGA (FiF) Secretary General Apostle Mishael Nyambo, who spoke to the media at the church’s headquarters in Waterfalls, Harare, chronicled the importance of May to the church.

“…Two important events took place in this month (May). On the 5th May 1923, the visionary and founder of ZAOGA (FiF) the late Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Guti was born in Ngaone, a small village in the District of Chipinge, in Manicaland Province.

“Secondly, on the 12th May 1960, ZAOGA FiF church was born under a gum tree in Bindura, Mashonaland Province,” he said.

The celebrations for this year, to mark the Ezekiel H. Handinawangu Guti Day will punctuated by a double activity on Saturday 5 May 2024, where a Walkathon and Aerobics session will be held at The Grange Primary School, while the icing on the cake will be the Musical Concert where local artists such as Sebastian Magacha, Fungisai Zvakavepano Mashavave, Sir Brian and the Visiting and popular international Gospel Choir Group, Free to Worship are billed to thrill thousands who are expected to pack the ZAOGA Braeside church, in Harare on the day.

The late Archbishop Guti was promoted to glory on the 5th of July 2023.