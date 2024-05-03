Delta Corporation Limited Launches the Smart Drinking and ModerationInnovation Challenge.



Delta Corporation Limited in partnership with The Boost Fellowship held a Leadership Bootcamp

in Harare from the 14th -17th of April 2024 which 106 Enactus Zimbabwe students attended

leaders from 13 different universities in Zimbabwe.

The main goal of the leadership boot camp was to launch the Smart Drinking and Moderation

The Innovation Challenge initiative will run from April 2024 to December 2026 under

the theme Above the Influence. Delta Corporation Limited launched the initiative in a bid

to curb Drug, Substance, and Alcohol abuse by the youth. According to a report by the World

Health Organisation approximately 12 % of adolescents aged between 10-19 years in Zimbabwe

engage in heavy episodic drinking and abuse different illegal substances which is detrimental to

their health and well-being.

The initiative is meant to raise awareness about the risks and consequences of alcohol, drugs and

substance abuse among young people in Zimbabwe to eliminate the harmful impact

caused by the challenge to the country’s youthful populace.

The boot camp paved the way for capacity building of students on different topics that will help them

implement their initiatives such as supporting legislative framework and how to run effective

advocacy and awareness campaigns in communities on the negative impacts of alcohol and drug

abuse. ” We have learned a lot about the results of alcohol abuse which includes gang violence,

dropping out of school, suicides, gender-based violence, and risky sexual behaviour among other

things, and we are ready to go on and share the knowledge with our colleagues at school …” said

Wisdom Munemo is a student from Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University.

Speaking at the official launch of the Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge on the

4th day of the boot camp The General Manager Corporate Affairs at Delta Corporation Patricia

Murambinda highlighted that Delta Corporation Limited believes that the harmful use of alcohol

is bad for communities and that university hubs as leading innovators should help solve the scourge

of drug, substance, and alcohol abuse in communities. “As a responsible business, we believe in

the wellness of our consumers, we believe that when you drive you should not drink and that

consumers should understand why and how alcohol should be consumed within the limits”. It is

our collective responsibility as youths to proffer solutions in our respective communities

particularly on the harmful effects of illicit substances and drug abuse. “We are investing in this

program to witness high-impact and scalable innovation solutions to address the problem” said

Ms Patricia Murambinda.”

Tinoda Moyo a social media expert encouraged the students to use social media and relevant

technological solutions to campaign and advocate for better and safer communities for the youth

while also proffering preventive measures highlighting the power of social media as a tool for

behavioural change in today’s society that is tech-savvy. Speaking at the event Sergeant Muringwa

representing the Zimbabwe Republic Police encouraged the students to report incidents in their

communities and work hand in hand with law enforcement agents in tackling the challenge of drug,

substance, and alcohol abuse. “I would like to urge all students present at this launch to work hand

in hand with our law enforcement agents in your respective areas and to not take the law into your

own hands. You are our watchdogs in your residential areas and we look forward to partnering

with you on this very noble campaign launched today by Delta Corporation Limited in partnership

with The Boost Fellowship” highlighted Sergeant Muringwa.

Unveiling the 2024 thematic focus the students were tasked with developing innovative projects

that will help in fighting drug, substance, and alcohol abuse initiatives aligned to six thematic areas

that include illicit drinking, drinking, and driving, alcohol and pregnancy, binge drinking, underage

drinking and sugary drinks and health. The teams will run awareness campaigns and roll out

innovative models to address drug, substance, and alcohol abuse in their tertiary institutions and

communities for a maximum of eight months. Their final initiatives will be adjudicated in

December 2024 at the Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge Competition for

further upscaling and Investment courtesy of Delta Corporation Limited