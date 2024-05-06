Alick Macheso to headline Castle Tankard 2024

By Allan Mbotshwa

Castle Lager returns for the 64th time to host this year’s edition of the Castle Tankard Horse Race with long-standing partners Mashonaland Turf Club, on Saturday 11 May 2024.

The event will be held at Borrowdale Race Course in Harare and will run from 10 am to 7:30 pm

The Castle Tankard has been and continues to be, the only Grade One horse racing event in the country. This makes it the most prestigious and sought-after Title by horse owners, trainers, and jockeys in Zimbabwe, while also commanding the interest and participation of the same, from across the region.

With USD$50,000 in stakes, the day will be packed with excitement as the finest horses jostle to win the ultimate trophy. Last year, Ideal View was the day’s winner, and we are excited to see the fate of this year’s field unfold!

All preparations for the day are well underway, and the whole country is invited to come and enjoy the event.

A cold and refreshing beer, sizzling braai, and lots of entertainment are lined up for our loyal consumers and horse racing enthusiasts as they look on and enjoy the day with their friends.

Headline performers for this year are renowned artists Alick Macheso, the Chillspot family, Freeman, Bling 4, and the man-of-the-moment Master H. It’s a day not to be missed, as all will Come with a Castle!

