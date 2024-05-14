MIF building a strong and sustainable future for Zim

By Laurence Kanyasa

Mutapa Investment Fund (“MIF”) has launched its operations, with a mission to serve the national interests of Zimbabwe in line with the country’s vision of a Middle Income Economy by 2030

Speaking at the first meeting of MIF employees at the company in Harare, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. John Mangudya, emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interest over self-interest to all the employees of the Fund.

“The vision of Mutapa Investment Fund is to create a sustainable and profitable entity that serves the national interest above all,” said Mangudya.

He went on to say Mutapa Investment Fund is the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe, with a key focus on value and wealth creation for the good of the nation as a whole.

The Fund’s values of transparency, accountability, excellence, commitment, integrity and teamwork underline its commitment to achieving outstanding performance in value and wealth creation.

“The Fund’s core values of transparency, accountability, excellence, commitment and integrity guide all decision-making processes, with a focus on achieving sustainable performance and team work for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.”

Mutapa Investment Fund aims to promote good corporate governance and performance within all its portfolio companies, ensuring their commercial viability for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

At a group level, Mutapa Investments Fund will prioritize understanding the needs of entities under its armpit, reinvesting profits for the continuous growth and development of the nation.

The Fund is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of Zimbabwe, driving growth, and creating value and wealth for the benefit of all citizens and future generations.

“As a key objective in the long-term economic stabilization policy of the Government, Mutapa Investment Fund is dedicated to building a stabilization fund that will support the nation’s economic growth and development by promoting good corporate governance and reinvesting profits into viable and profitable entities, Mutapa Investment Fund aims to drive economic development and stability in Zimbabwe.” Said Dr. Mangudya.

The (MIF)Board headed by Dr Chipo Mtasa, is supported by an Executive Team which includes Chief Investments Officer – Simba Chinyemba, Deputy Chief Investments Officer – Ernest Denhere, Executive Administration Assistant – Edith Mandianike, Chief Legal Office and Company Secretary- Varaidzo Zifudzi, Head Internal Audit and Risk – Crosswell Gwamure, Head Economic Research and Development – Forbes Kanogwere, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication – Rugare Dhobbie, among other talented professionals.

Dr. Mangudya expressed confidence in the newly appointed team, stating that a competent team has been assembled to steer the Fund to success for the benefit of the country.

“Our goal is to generate value and wealth for the current and future generations in order not to leave anyone and no place behind in stabilizing the national economy, and promote overall economic development in Zimbabwe,” says Dr. Mangudya.