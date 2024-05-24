Fiscal policy changes negatively affect BAT sales volumes

For the three months ended 31 March 2024,

Agricultural entity, British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (Holdings) Limited experienced a 21% decline in sales volumes for the three months ended 31 March 2024, compared to the same period last year.

This decline was attributed to fiscal policy changes and rising inflation which eroded consumer purchasing power.

As a result of the reduced sales volumes, the Company recorded a 6% decline in revenue.

The Company continues to implement strategic pricing and marketing initiatives to adapt to the changing trading environment.

Zimbabwe’s operating environment continues to face a wide range of challenges including currency volatility, high credit risk, and hyperinflation.

These challenges have severely impacted the business, its customers, and other stakeholders.

However, BAT Zimbabwe has remained resilient, exploring different avenues to generate value for its shareholders, consumers, employees, and society.

BAT is on a transformation journey anchored on our purpose to create A Better TomorrowTM, by building A Smokeless World.

This is a focus on reducing the health impact of our business by offering adult smokers a greater choice of alternative products.

With sustainability at the front and center of everything that we do, this transformation is underpinned by our Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities.

The company looks forward to continuing to work with various stakeholders to achieve this.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that our continued investment in the simplification of our business, our growing consumer-centric product portfolio, and a winning culture, will enable us to deliver sustained shareholder value and contribute to the socio-economic growth, and the development of the country,” said Mr Lovemore Manatsa, company chairman.