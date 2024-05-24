Govt Launches Youth Service in Uzumba

By Nomagugu Konke

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Youth Service in Zimbabwe at the Nhakiwa Vocational Training Center in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District of Mashonaland East Province, this Thursday.

The Launch was running under the theme “Empower Youth: Secure the Future”

In a Post Cabinet Media Briefing this week, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere said the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Program would help mold the young people into patriotic citizens and hence able leaders.

“It is a program that should be embraced and supported by all Zimbabweans as it will inculcate values of Ubuntu/Untu, patriotism, and leadership to the country’s youthful population.

“Over thirty thousand youths drawn from Mashonaland East Province are expected to attend the Launch.

“Youths from across the country will have an opportunity to interface with the President during the Launch and interact with Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Private sector players who will be exhibiting,” he said.

He also said the Youth Empowerment Forum, which will run on side-lines of the Launch, is being introduced to achieve objectives which include;

“To provide a platform for the President of Zimbabwe to engage with the youth; To identify and unlock the socio-economic potential of youths through building the capacity of young people;

“To identify and unlock socio-economic opportunities for youths by engaging policymakers in key sectors of the economy to harness the youth dividend towards the achievement of Vision 2030 and to increase awareness, commitment, and investment in youth development initiatives, programs, and projects.

“The youths of Zimbabwe are urged to take advantage of these Government initiates to create employment better. The Youth Empowerment Forum will be rolled out in all the country’s ten provinces,” he said.