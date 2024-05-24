Increased Gold Production to boost new currency

By Nomagugu Konke

“Increased gold production will boost the country’s new currency by increasing confidence and credibility to various stakeholders,” says the Minister of Mines and Mining Development.

While delivering his keynote address at the 2024 First Quarter Gold Mobilization Deployment Workshop, Minister Winston Chitando said the ZiG is a gold-backed currency, meaning its value is tied to the value of Zimbabwe’s gold reserves.

“As you may be aware ladies and gentlemen, recently our currency was anchored on gold hence the need to ensure that all gold trade be done through the formal channels and eventually find its way to Fidelity Gold Refinery, our sore gold exporter.

“Increased gold production directly increases those reserves, thus strengthening the perception of the currency’s stability leading to greater confidence in the ZiG by both domestic and international actors.

Minister Chitando also said Gold mobilization has proven to be a successful initiative, spearheading growth in the mining sector and contributing significantly to the national economy.

“For the year 2023, the gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery stood at 30.1 tons. The 2024 gold deliveries to FGR set the target stand at 40 tons. The key to realizing this target is the plugging of side markets which are a pariah to our efforts in the mining sector and to the development that we hope to see achieved.

“For 2024 from January to April, the gold deliveries to FGR sit at 8.4 tons against a target of 40t by the end of the year. In 2023 from January to April a total of 8.57 tons was delivered, this represents a 1.9 % decrease.

“It is imperative to note that for the first four months of 2024, the large-scale miners delivered 4.3 tons of gold to FGR against 3.4 tons for the year 2023 representing a 26% increase. This is a result of expansion projects and the use of technology (bioleaching) to extract gold by large-scale miners.

“For small-scale miners, the gold deliveries to FGR have decreased from 5.2 tons in 2023 to 4 tons in 2024, a 23% decrease. The small-scale miners have contributed 48% of the gold delivered to FGR for the year 2024 as compared to the 60% contribution for the previous year, 2023.

“Over the years since 2020, small-scale miners have been the major contributors to gold deliveries to FGR contributing more than 60%. However, for the year 2024, the contribution by small-scale miners is ranging between 42% and 53% which calls for investigations into the decline in gold deliveries,” He said.

The 2024 First Gold Mobilization Exercise will be conducted in all the country’s mining provinces (Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland Central, Midlands, Manicaland and Mashonaland West).