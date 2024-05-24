Let us embrace Conservation Agriculture

By Shingirirai Muchena

Zimbabwe along with other countries in Southern Africa declared drought due to El Nino-induced weather changes and the effects have been felt adversely by the majority of the populace within the region.

According to statistics released by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) over 2.7 million people in Zimbabwe require food aid as the largest chunk of farmers did not reap anything of note in their fields.

In the year 2020, the government of Zimbabwe launched a climate-proof agriculture method that is climate-safe and encourages using nature-based solutions to alleviate the effects of climate change.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa is one example of conservation smart agriculture introduced by Zimbabwe that focuses on the utilization of a small portion of land and uses a very small amount of fertilizer be it traditional methods like the use of manure.

Evidence from long-term regional trials found that conservation agriculture maintained higher infiltration rates of between 55-221% higher than conventional methods.

The same survey also concluded that conserved soil moisture of about 14% is realized in conservation agriculture plots than conventional plots leading to increased productivity for farmers who implement this method with many bearing testimonies of the wonders that conservation smart agriculture has worked in improving food security status within their households.

Climateknowledgeportal.worldbank.org also lists practices like fodder management for livestock, water harvesting, and manure management including biogas production as ways in which farmers can reduce the impact of climate change and realize a good yield for the benefit of families and the country as a whole which attains food security status as well thereby fulfilling one of the clauses in the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1) which seeks to ensure the country is food self-sufficient.

There are however other initiatives that have been introduced by the government to cushion farmers from the effects of climate change and these include the availing of small grain seed to farmers to grow in their lands.

Grains like finger millet, rapoko, and sorghum as well as other drought-resistant crops have gone a long way in combating the effects of climate change-induced drought that has hit most parts of Southern Africa.

The above-mentioned crops have proved to be resilient and can do with minimum water reserves available and this has worked in areas that are traditionally known to have very little rain with areas in regions four and five having been encouraged to embrace these small grains to realize something from their farming activities.

Notable successes have been recorded with many smallholder farmers scoring big after adopting this agricultural practice.