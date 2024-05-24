Min Machakaire takes youths under his wing

By Vimbai Kamoyo

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training, Tinoda Machakaire, has shown a desire to improve the lives of the youths through the projects his ministry is undertaking.

The information Minister gave a catalog of what the ministry is doing to improve the lives of the youths. Most of these projects are on vocational colleges.

“Materials for the construction of the Kadoma Vocational Training Centre have been secured the contractor is on-site and the construction of the Sivomo Vocational Training Centre is ongoing.

“The Vocational Training Centre strategic framework and implementation matrix was developed, and 15 modules were reviewed and 5 modules for the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Curriculum were successfully reviewed,” he said.

There are also efforts to fight the drug abuse scourge that has raged like ravaging fire among the youths in the country.

“Awareness programs on drug and substance abuse reached an estimated 1 377 768 youths,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has revealed the level of the projects it is involved in.

The 10kilometre subgrade construction of the Karoi-Binga road is

30% complete; graveling of the Somgolo Road in Lupane is 26% complete; construction of Chadzire Bridge in Buhera is 20% complete

“Construction of Nzoumvunda Bridge in Centenary is 96% complete; the Muhume Bridge in Murehwa is 95% complete, while Kambanje

The bridge in Mudzi is 5% complete; Makugwe Bridge in Mwenezi and Siyoka Bridge in Beitbridge are 55% and 10% complete, respectively.

“Mabhanana pipe drift on the Chimbandi-Chireya Road is 20%

complete; stone pitching and repair of a spillway at Penyere Dam in Mhondoro is 30% complete; and repair of a spillway at Tsopo Dam in Mutare is complete, while Gabion construction is at 50% of completion,” he said.