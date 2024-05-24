ZHL recorded impressive 140% revenue growth on ZSE

By Allan Mbotshwa

Zimre Holdings Limited’s insurance contract revenue experienced a remarkable increase of 140%, reaching ZWL255.0 billion from ZWL106.3 billion for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The revenue surged from ZWL16.8 billion to ZWL147.5 billion compared to the same period in the previous year.

This strong growth is attributable to the Group’s local reinsurance and pensions business operations, which collectively contributed 78% (2022: 83%) to the total premiums written during the year.

The premium income growth was primarily driven by the expansion into new markets, the introduction of innovative product offerings, and increased new product acceptance by the market.

In addition, the regional reinsurance business operations contributed to the overall insurance contract revenue, with premiums accounting for 17% (2022: 8%) of the total premium inflows, stemming from new business acquisitions and increased external business support.

This was underpinned by improved underwriting capacity following successful balance sheet enhancement strategies.

The Group demonstrated a strong ability to generate new sales in tough operating environments, with the value of new business increasing to 29% (2022: 17%) during the year.

The Group’s total income for the year was ZWL357.6 billion in inflation-adjusted terms compared to ZWL182.4 billion achieved in the prior year 2022, representing an increase of 96%.

Under the historical cost basis, a growth of 732% from ZWL71.3 billion to ZWL593.2 billion was recorded.

The growth was underpinned by strong real growth in insurance contract revenue in the local and regional reinsurance and life and pensions business segments; positive net investment income returns as well as fair value gains on foreign currency denominated assets.

The growth in net investment income was propelled by value preservation investments including equities and investment properties.

Whilst 2023 was a turbulent year and presented formidable headwinds, the ZHL Group is optimistic that like the Eagle, it shall soar in 2024.

The Group’s strategy remains anchored on delivering a strong cash wallet by driving a cost-effective insurance float through momentum and scale.

Increasing the contribution from our regional investments by up-scaling their balance sheet and effective deployment of competitive capital across all strategic business units.

Tilting our property portfolio towards high-yielding commercial and retail sectors through near-liquid investment structures.