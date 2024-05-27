Israeli Forces Perpetuating War Crimes in Rafah

By Allan Mbotshwa

Ambassador Tamer Almasri condemns in the strongest the the burning of Palestinians alive in Rafah, Bureij Camp, and Jabalia, on the 234th day of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation forces also committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 81 Palestinians and the injury of 223.

The Israeli attacks comes at a time the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel, the occupying power, to immediately stop its military operations in the Rafah city, and to maintain the opening of the Rafah crossing to enable the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

This act defies the rulings of the International Court of Justice and constitutes a severe violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

Ambassador Almassri emphasize that these actions are war crimes that the international community must confront, ensuring accountability for those responsible.

At least 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of whom were children and women, and injuring 80,643 others.