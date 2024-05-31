Zimbabwe adopts climate mitigation and resilience measures

By Allan Mbotshwa

Cabinet is informing the nation that Zimbabwe has adopted a double-pronged approach to climate-proofing agricultural production since 2020, which has seen the country returning to national cereal sufficiency in normal rainfall years.

The resilience-building plan entails 100% agro-ecological matching of crops together with 100% adoption of Pfumvudza/Intwasa with supplementing irrigation where possible at critical stages by all households; and capacitation of institutions, workers and farmers.

At the small-holder level, the sustainable intensive conservation model, Pfumvudza/Intwasa, with the attendant agro-ecological matching of crops, launched in the 2020/2021 summer season, has largely worked well but it too is ultimately a rain-fed practice, relying on rainfall for its success.

At the national level, Cabinet therefore approved the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Plan in 2021, with the aim of developing 350 000 hectares for summer irrigation by 2025, in order to produce 1.8 million metric tonnes summer cereals annually, enough to feed the nation and generate a surplus.

Reporting to the cabinet, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr. A.J. Masuka said the nation will recall that Cabinet in 2023 also approved the designation of Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) as the country’s food security agent, with a target to annually produce 500 000 metric tonnes of summer cereals from its 100 000 hectares irrigable area and 300 000 metric tonnes of winter cereals from the 60 000 hectares irrigable area.

Following this devastating 2023/2024 summer season El Nino-induced drought, H.E. the President declared a National State of Disaster on the 3rd of April, 2024, covering an indicative resource requirement of USD2 billion for mitigation and USD717 million for resilience building.

Zimbabwe should, therefore, emerge from this drought stronger and better-able to withstand future climate-induced shocks.

To this end, the country has initiated interventions focused on mitigation and resilience-building classified into five pillars namely Cereals, Horticulture, Livestock, Fisheries and Water and Irrigation.

The nation is also informed that the Government has solid strategies and measures for drought mitigation and resilience building. There are adequate grain stocks in the Strategic Grain Reserve to last until year end.