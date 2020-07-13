Behind an able man, there are always other able men – Mwonzora’s rise

Regarded a sell-out, in some circles in the opposition political ranks, and a long time rival of MDC Alliance president Advocate Nelson Chamisa, Douglas Mwonzora has stood head and shoulders above most of his colleagues in the MDC family, as a ‘Champion of Constitutionalism’, and only time will tell where the MDC ship will deck, as the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai founded party prepares for Congress, which might as well turn out to be the waterloo for some high profile opposition leaders.

By Simbarashe Musaki

THE narrative history of Zimbabwean opposition politics will be a broken thread without the mention of Douglas Mwonzora name, a man who seems to have grasped and mastered the essentials of modern political leadership, very quickly, from the late MDC icon and founding leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

This exquisite roller-coaster account traces the unravelling of a politician who became the secretary-general of the country’s biggest opposition party in Zimbabwe (MDC-T), due to his vision and fine policies.

Mwonzora, affectionately known as Baba Mwonzora by the multitude of his party followers, is a man whose political life history qualifies to be a manual for opposition politicians in a country hungry for political role models.

Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora was born on June 11, 1968, in Nyanga. A few minutes after his birth, the rains fell, which according to African beliefs is considered a blessing, when it pours after such occurrences.

He attended Chirimanyimo Primary School, St. Mary’s Magdalene Mission School, and Goromonzi High School before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) in 1988 for a Law degree.

Recalling the early youth of Mwonzora, he carried a moral every mother in his home area pointed to her children.

Upon enrolling at UZ, he joined student activism, advocating for students’ infringed rights and that became his political career stepping stone.

Mwonzora became an active opposition politician when it was taboo to criticize and challenge the ruling party, ZANU PF, and during that time the current breed of opposition politicians was still in the ruling party’s ‘praise and worship’ ranks.

Mwonzora history of being anti-ZANU PF can be traced back to his marriage with UANC, Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) and FORUM Party.

He was recruited into the Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) structures, led by the late nationalist Edgar Tekere in 1989 after the leadership recognized his sharpness on issues of democracy and constitutionalism.

The party became a nightmare for the ruling party (ZANU PF) – then led by the late Robert Mugabe – to the extent of creating a campaigning statement ‘AIDS kills so does ZUM.’

In 1990, he was detained at Whawha Prison for writing the ZUM constitution and the party appointed him secretary for legal affairs, while in detention.

As a man who has an articulate vision of his political and social responsibilities, Mwonzora joined ZCTU in 1992, as a legal advisor, prior to being listed as the founding member of FORUM Party, two years later, and was subsequently elected secretary for information and publicity.

He has been literally fighting ZANU PF all his life. In 1997 he won the Political Finances Act case, since then, all successful political parties are benefitting from government funds.

In 1998, Mwonzora was part of the formation of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), before leading the NCA Manicaland chapter in the historic vote ‘NO’ campaign, in the year 2000, while the ZANU PF government was campaigning for vote ‘Yes’. Unsurprisingly, Vote no won, overwhelmingly.

Mwonzora’s political career blossomed in 2005 when he was elected MDC-T Nyanga District treasurer, prior to being elected Nyanga North Constituency MP, in 2008.

The Chinese proverb, “Behind an able man there are always other able men,” was fulfilled in 2009 when the late Tsvangirai seconded Mwonzora to COPAC, as co-chairman. It was the same Parliamentary Committee that came up with the country’s homegrown constitution in 2013.

Mwonzora who has more than 35 years of uncontaminated commitment and sacrifice of fighting the ZANU PF became MDC spokesperson in 2011, the post he successfully held till 2014.

He was elected MDC secretary-general in 2014, outclassing current MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa, who was Kuwadzana legislator then.

Compared to his predecessors, Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti, Mwonzora is the only secretary-general in the history of the MDC to remain loyal to the party’s founding father Tsvangirai, after the duo rebelled and formed their political parties MDC and PDP respectively.

At Tsvangirai’s burial in Buhera in 2017, he survived death by a whisker after the now disbanded MDC militia, Vanguard, tried to burn a hut he was hiding in when the youths turned violent baying for his blood accusing him of being a sellout.

The sellout story was a desperate act of mendacity and was too disgraceful, too shameful, that it should be concealed in the depths of everlasting darkness.

In 2018 Mwonzora was defeated at the MDC-Alliance congress by Charlton Hwende for the post of secretary-general and was appointed Manicaland province senator.

The adage, “What is fated to be yours will always belong to you,” became true in 2020 when the Supreme Court ruling reinstated him to his secretary-general post after it ordered the party to revert to its 2014 structures, automatically nullifying the MDC-T and MDC-Alliance congress results.

The MDC-T is heading for a congress this July, and only fortune tellers and prophets can foresee the position to be won by Baba Mwonzora.