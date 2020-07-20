Related posts

Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of veteran and award-winning Journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume on allegations of “incitement to participation in public violence.”

Early this morning, before tea break, micro-blogging site Twitter was awash with tweets from citizens condemning the alleged abduction of Chin’ono, who had apparently tweeted a video of security agents getting in his house and subsequently asking him to put his mobile phone in his pocket, before ordering him to sit down.

Almost concurrently, news started filtering on the micro-blogging site stating Ngarivhume’s arrest by state agents.

Both arrests incited outrage amongst tweeter users who expressed disgust at the action by authorities, with some feeling sympathy for the two (Chin’ono and Ngarivhume), but some felt the arrests were due.

Ngarivhume is believed to have started the July 31st demonstration call and has repeatedly emphasized that there is ‘no going back’ on the planned protest, while Chin’ono, a known critique of the second republic that is led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also sung the same song as Ngarivhume.

This afternoon, the ZRP released a statement that was posted on the Ministry of information and publicity’s Twitter handle @MinOfInfoZW announcing the reason of arrest for the two fierce critics of the current administration.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin’ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of Contravening Section 187 (1)(a) as read with Section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, “incitement to participate in public violence.”

The statement went further to state that the two will appear in court soon and are currently in police custody.

