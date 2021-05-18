A bubbling mother’s special message to Christians and friends

Wellington Zimbowa

BUBBLING United Kingdom-based gospel musician, Eleana Makombe, has everything to thank her family for!

Her first music recording was just in 2017, but she has already sent tremors across the gospel music scene, clicking grand partnerships with celebrated Africa motherland stars such as South African star, Zaza Zaza Mokethi in a single track, “Tenda”

Thanks to this joint incredible partnership, the song banged the coveted 2020 Maranatha Awards.

But, the nursing student, mother, wife and business director, is convinced that her family upbringing background provided the fertile ground, which she is convinced will propel her to yet unimaginable heights in her gospel ministering, business, social commitments.

“My church upbringing helped shape my music career, as I was born in a family of worshipers. My mother left for England when I was a young girl and was raised by my mother’s sister and my Uncles, one of whom is Apostle Mahovo (Founder of Heal the World Ministries). Growing up, I was in the praise and worship team in their church and we had rehearsals every week as a kid, and also attended prayer sessions. At the time, I did not realise that this was the foundation of my career,” she said, in an interview from her UK base.

And the young versatile mother, who was born in Kwekwe, migrating to the UK in 2017 has a special belated Happy Mothers Day for every mother and fathers too!

“Firstly, to my mother, thank you for raising me to have Jesus in my heart and walk a Christian walk in my life. And to all the mothers out there, I would want to say the greatest gift God can give to you is your children and their souls are the heaviest responsibility he has given you. I would encourage all mothers (fathers alike) to take time with their children and also to teach them to have faith in God. The bible says, in the book of Proverbs, that train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it,” she added.

Set on 15 May each year, the International Families Day was set by the United Nations to observe the sanctity of families in socio-economic spheres.

Prioritisation of tasks is key to the musician’s management of her rather busy life and she thanks the unwavering support from her husband and family.

The praise and worship musician feels inspired by ‘Jesus and the power of His name,’

Her first album titled, ‘The Lord’s Hand’ is anchored on her appreciation of a personal experience of God’s touch in her life, followed by ‘Season of Grace’, whose theme underlines the omnipotent Divine power on her life and others.

She acknowledges the unwavering support of her husband and in-laws, together with other family, friends and fellow church congregants.

Being a deeply family person, Eleana‘s music manager is her brother-in-law, Edgar Makombe, while her husband Tinashe Makombe (younger brother to her manager) is responsible for the marketing and public relations ends of her brand.

She said of the two, “I love the fact that both of them love music and are very supportive of my music so they manage things well on my behalf and they are the best management team I can pray for.”

Renowned DSTV channels such as Trace Gospel are already playing her Season of Grace video, but she maintains a surprise is yet to come on the heels.

“I am a very humble and down to earth God-fearing person, who tends to mind her own business. In everything I do, I put God first. I also thank God for a supportive and praying family, both in my birth family and where I was married. I always consult and work with my family in all I do. I believe being family-oriented and walking the walk of faith in Christ has kept me focused and grounded on my goals. I believe in God’s timing and God’s plans in my life will lead the way when it comes to achieving my set goals,” she added.

Eleana is also working on a single, which is a collaboration with another renowned Gospel musician, earmarked to be out this July.