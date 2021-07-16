Additional 50 megawatts to the national grid

By Wellington Zimbowa

Zimbabwe, which is currently experiencing severe power cuts is set to have an additional 50 megawatts added to the national grid as the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (ZERA) has licensed Zimbabwe Zhongxin Energy, an independent power entity.

The Hwange-based thermal power project was licensed in 2018, to produce 50 megawatts for 25 years with a signed agreement sell the power to state utility ZESA.

“This morning (Wednesday) I can confirm that an independent power project by the name Zimbabwe Zhongzhing Energy in Matabeleland North is going to avail 25 megawatts of thermal power to the national grid in September. “The remaining 25 megawatts will be made available in October to make it a total of 50 megawatts. “What is left only l is for the transmission line but as I speak, I am assured that 90 percent of the work has been done,” said Minister Zhemu.

Energy minister Zhemu Soda said his ministry heeded President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent directive to ensure that ZESA, a power utility parastatal under its ambit, solves the national power deficiencies by 2023, for the country to be self-reliant.

President Mnangagwa recently directed the Ministry of Energy and Power Development to come up with measures to end load shedding within the next two years, riding on the several interventions and support extended to the power utility by the Government, particularly the Hwange Power Station Expanded Project launched two years ago.

He went on to say Zesa Holdings should adopt modern technology to curb vandalism, which has been a scourge for the utility. In line with that vision the energy minister said his ministry is working through various interventions premiering hope on progress by IPPs, the ongoing Hwange Thermal Power Station upgrading, adoption of ICTs among others.

“We are also trying to invest in contemporary technology to curtail wanton destruction of our equipment,” he said.

The Zanu PF Muzarabani North legislator came under President Mnangagwa’s scrutiny over incessant national loadsheding that is having a detrimental effect on industry and business.

The national leader exhorted ZESA and its line ministry during the unveiling of vehicles for the parastatal saying strategic interventions such as harnessing ICTS to curb inefficiency and financial leakages as well riding on the Hwange Power Station Expansion projects initiated in 2019. Among other state power stations.

As at 31 May this year, 18 licensed IPPs were operational with 8 more still under construction, according to ZERA.

Minister Zhemu said the main problem with the country was power generation since most of the equipment has become very old adding that the ongoing Hwange Power Station expansion was also going to alleviate the power plight.

The Indian Exim Bank US$310 million for Hwange power station rehabilitation has been finalized with procurement ongoing, said minister Zhemu, with additional units 7 and 8 being added to the 6 current units with an expected addition of 600 megawatts to national power grid.

The coal fired power station has an installed capacity of 920 (MW) but due to antiqued infrastructure it produces 500 MW although it can reach up to 590 MW at times, said Minister Zhemu.

Due to deterioration, the plant is only capable of operating in part. A rehabilitation package has been funded.

In addition, two new units adding 670 MW are under construction.

Min Zhemu succeeded Advocate Chasi following his unceremonious departure in 2020.

However President Mnangagwa later extolled the ex-minister for guaranteeing constant power supply in the country attributing his efforts to a successful winter what production in 2020.

Contacted for comment on the current power status the Mazoe MP, Advocate Chasi said he can only say the government and his successor, Zhemu, were doing their best given the equipment ageing challenges at the county’s power stations.