AFC to ensure vibrant food systems

By Wellington Zimbowa

THE Agriculture Financing Corporation (AFC)’s launch and unveiling towards the of end April is a gigantic move towards ensuring vibrant food systems, as it reaches out to the previously financially excluded smallholder sector, through appropriate financial products, a renowned agriculture expert has said.

Its subsidiaries include AFC Commercial Bank, AFC Insurance, AFC Land and Development Bank, and AFC Leasing Company.

The company’s thrust is to foster agriculture production, productivity, and food systems transformation.

In a detailed interview with The BusinessConnect, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) academic and agriculture economics expert, professor Edward Mutandwa noted that although the country’s agriculture sector is touted as the mainstay of the national economy, it is highly underfunded.

“The recent restructuring and transformation of AGRIBANK into AFC Holdings by the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) is a very welcome move that has been overdue for the country’s agricultural sector, particularly the smallholder sector, which has been deprived of properly structured financial products and services for a very long time.

“Generally, players in the agricultural sector still suffer from financial exclusion when compared to other sectors of the economy. This is despite the sector being touted as the mainstay or backbone of the Zimbabwean economy. The inclusion of the smallholder sector as one of the targets with financial products to be offered by the restructured agricultural financial service provider will go a long way in ensuring commercialization of operations in the sector and improved performance of the country’s agri-food systems,” he noted.

According to authorities, Zimbabwe’s 2020/2021 agriculture season has been a huge success due to a good rainfall season and government spearheaded programs like the Pfumvunza/ Intwasa agriculture scheme.

According to the 2020/2021second crop assessment, Zimbabwe is set to achieve a blossoming yield with the smallholder farmers, largely AI and A2 farmers, having contributed beyond expectations on the national yield.

But, the renowned agriculture expert Prof Mutandwa said although they are burdened with “the onerous duty of producing food for the nation, the smallholder sector has generally been neglected in terms of financial service provision.”

With government engineering the agriculture transformation strategy, as a key pillar in macro- socio-economic revival, agriculture commercialization, mechanization, and adoption of smart agriculture have been regarded as key hinges of the agenda.

But, while Prof Mutandwa welcomed the establishment of the AFC, Prof Mutandwa stressed the need for the broad financial literacy capacity building of farmers, particularly smallholders to ensure efficient knowledge on the access and use of loans and other financial support schemes.

“To drive the process of agricultural commercialization, the government should consider the possibility of the use of land as a form of collateral. Not only does this safeguard the bank’s financial resources, but it also ensures that farmers view agriculture as a business.

“Financial literacy also needs to be broadened among the intended beneficiaries of the tailor-made financial products and services to be offered by the AFC. The GoZ and stakeholders should ensure that financial literacy in terms of awareness creation, knowledge and understanding as well as confidence-building is improved among actors in the agricultural value chain,” he said.

The academic said there was a thorough need for intended beneficiaries to be aware of such funding avenues through AFC and boost their confidence to seek such services.

Prof Mutandwa said the colonial agriculture scheme was worth reflecting on as it excelled in an efficient agric scheme, such as the creation of the Land Bank in the 1930s and 1940s.