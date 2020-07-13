AFDB retracts on Zim economy growth

By Varaidzo Zhakata

THE Zimbabwean economy is set to shrink between 7.5% – 8.5% this year, due to the negative effects of COVID- 19, and the national lockdown, but should however moderately recuperate in 2021, according to a recent forecast by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Previously, the AfDB projected that the southern African country’s economy would expand by 4.6% and 5.6% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. However, the projection was based on the condition that corrective measures were supposed to be taken, especially reinstating macroeconomic stability.

“Coupled with policy responses to restore stability in the foreign exchange market and control inflation, the economy could modestly recover in 2021.”

The continental bank pointed out that improvement was expected in the agricultural and mining sectors, cushioned with well-targeted investment.

“Recovery was expected in agriculture and mining, backed by increased and well-targeted investment. “But production is now expected to fall in both sectors, largely due to the outbreak of the pandemic and associated shocks, and policy actions to limit the infections,” the AfDB said in its latest African Economic Outlook 2020 supplement report amid COVID- 19.

“And reductions in tourism earnings will exacerbate foreign exchange shortages. As a result, the economy is projected to contract by between 7.5% in 2020 if the pandemic subsides by July (baseline) and 8.5% if it continues through to December (worst case), with modest recoveries in 2021.”

The pan-African bank highlighted fiscal deficit would remain above 5% due to the negative effects of the tax relief measures and weak business activity.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has reported that the COVID- 19 pandemic has greatly affected tax collection with targeted revenues likely to be missed.

Inflation is perched to average 217% this year, enlarged by the COVID- 19 induced shocks.

The AfDB said the deterioration of the trade balance and secondary income account will push the current account to a deficit territory of 2% of GDP this year, which could widen further to 2.7%, wiping out a surplus of 1.1% posted in 2019.

However, AfDB reckons Zimbabwe could emerge from the economic crisis strongly if it properly exploits its abundant natural resources, relatively good public infrastructure and a skilled workforce

“The country’s vast natural resources, public infrastructure still in relatively good condition, and a skilled labour force give the country an opportunity to join supply chains in Africa and increase trade within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” it said.

At continental level, countries highly dependent on tourism for export revenues were expected to be more vulnerable than others, notes AfDB.

Africa has recently experienced severe natural catastrophes, such as Locust- 19, affecting farms and livelihoods in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia and Uganda as well as extreme weather-related shocks across the continent, including droughts, floods, and cyclones in Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.