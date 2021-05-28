African countries hailed for combatting money laundering

By Varaidzo Zhakata

THE Global Forum for Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (GFTEITP), African Tax Administration (ATA) and the African Union (AU) have hailed countries on the continent for championing the blockade of illicit outflow of funds, saving billions of dollars that can be channelled for developmental purposes.

According to the latest report produced by the (GFTEITP), AU and ATA produced the report, in close partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), the trend signals reveal that an estimated worth of $50 billion is saved each year.

Adding on, the report stated that the funds can be used to boost national tax revenues.

“African countries strengthened their ability to recover funds held offshore, directly boosting national tax revenues,” the latest Tax Transparency in Africa report read.

“The trend signals continuing progress in the fight against illicit fund flows out of Africa, worth an estimated $50 billion each year,” the report added

Thirty-four countries completed the survey for the 2021 edition, including six non-members of the Global Forum: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The report noted progress on two core tax transparency pillars: political awareness and commitment, and capacity to advance tax transparency and the exchange of information.

Publication of the report is a timely contribution to the dialogue on tax transparency in Africa as it highlights the progress made by African countries in benefitting from the global improvements in tax transparency in their domestic resource mobilization efforts,” the report’s preface notes.

“The Global Forum and its partners will continue to support African countries to address outstanding issues and help them close the gap with other jurisdictions” said head of the Global Forum secretariat Zayda Manatta, in a review of findings during the launch event.

Carina Sugden, chief governance officer at the AfDB, said these issues received special focus in the Bank’s recently approved Strategy for Economic Governance in Africa, which outlines the priorities for the Bank’s governance work on the continent over the coming five years.

“Tax Transparency in Africa highlights the importance of international tax cooperation to combat corruption, tax evasion, money laundering, fraud, base erosion, and profit shifting and illicit enrichment. The African Development Bank is committed to working with the Global Forum, the African Tax Administration Forum and other partners to tackle these issues.”

She said the tax transparency agenda held significant implications for domestic resource mobilization, the success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the Bank’s High Five priority areas.

The AfDB, an observer to the Global Forum since 2014, promotes African tax transparency through support to institutions and non-state actors in its regional member countries and by strengthening international cooperation to eliminate illicit financial flows.