African Sun’s revenue tumbles by 48%

ZIMBABWE’s leading hotel asset management company, African Sun (ASUN) suffered a financial blow, with its inflation-adjusted revenue recording a 48 percent (%) slump to stand at ZWL461.85 million split for the half-year ended 30 June 2020, as the COVID- 19 induced lockdown further weakened the already ailing economy.

The COVID- 19 induced lockdown barred movement of people and even halted operations of many businesses, hence, correspondingly reducing occupancy for the group, which closed at 22%, marking a considerable reduction of 23% points compared to 45% recorded during the comparable period in the preceding year.

Room nights sales dropped by 52% to 63 116 from 132 525 recorded last year across all market segments, with export and domestic reducing by 62% and 49%, respectively, mainly due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and the related reduction in travel and tourism, resulting in the complete or partial suspension of hotel operations.

The reduction in revenue and volumes consequently resulted in the group posting inflation-adjusted EBITDA loss of ZWL53.61 million.

During the same period under review, the group highlighted that it took notable actions including the suspension of its refurbishment programme, to preserve cash and financial flexibility, resulting in the group accumulating total cash and equivalents of ZWL466.57 million, compared to ZWL519.93 million, as at 31 December 2019.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed group applauded the Government’s initiative to allow inter-city travel and the gradual opening of the tourism sector in Zimbabwe and the world over as this will help the group recoup its financial performance as well as gain foreign currency from its key source markets such as Europe, the Americas and South Africa.

The board did not declare a dividend during the period under review as a measure to compromise with the group’s loss position.

Going forward, the group highlighted that the outlook is fluid and necessitates continued actions to preserve cash until a confident position in the long-term future of the gradual easing of internal restrictions and the permanency of the global borders re-opening and the resumption of air travel is gained.

The group concluded that it would continue to be cautiously optimistic that it will see a gradual increase in business given the recent developments.