Agriculture spending reviewed

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

ZIMBABWE’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) accounted for 5.4% of Gross Domestic Product, 66.7% of agricultural GDP, and nearly a quarter of the budget, partly due to price subsidies of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), and replenishment of the Strategic Grain Reserve, according the latest Zimbabwe Public Expenditure Review (ZPER) report.

Food security in Zimbabwe is intimately linked to agricultural production, especially of maize. The sector used to be at the center of the economy, accounting for about 20% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 10 years ago, however, its contribution has since declined to about 10% in recent years.

The Government continues to intensify efforts to increase productivity in agriculture, and the sector remains a top priority under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), covering October 2018 to December 2020.

Public spending on agriculture needs to be understood against the backdrop of Zimbabwe’s history of land reform. Land reform in Zimbabwe can be classified into two main phases, the Land Reform and Resettlement Programme I (LRRP 1) from 1980-1998 and LRRP II, commonly referred to as the Fast Track Land Reform Program (FTLRP), since 2000

Overall, agricultural spending varied between 5 and 6% of GDP. Spending soared in 2016/17, however, as the government introduced a new program: Command Agriculture. Government introduced the new program, Command Agriculture, in 2016/17 in order to reverse decline in agricultural production

The review further states that Losses to agricultural productivity since the 2000s could have been at the core of many of Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic dislocations, including hyperinflation in 2009 and high inflation in 2018, a banking crisis in 2015; the loss of an independent monetary and exchange rate policy, limited access to international capital, and at least three currency reforms dollarization, bond notes, and the digital Real-Time Gross Settlements (RTGS), and mushrooming of public debt and liabilities, including compensation claims from former farmers who were evicted under the FTLRP.

Despite sustainable spending, agricultural production did not pick up, due to several reasons such as foreign currency shortage, drought, misuse of the schemes at the cost of genuine farmers, and parallel market operations.

Furthermore, a separate study found that fixed and improperly indexed interest rates caused the erosion of the capital bases of agricultural finance institutions.

Another study found poor targeting of farmers, with 70% of communal farmers reporting that inputs under the ASPEF were secured only by influential A2 farmers and political leadership, including chiefs and headman.

The emphasis on food security was therefore not achieved. Instead of improved food security and increased agricultural production, the monetization of the various facilities contributed in hyperinflation that led to the collapse of the local currency in 2008.