ART in 18% volume slump

By Varaidzo Zhakata

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed firm, ART Holdings recorded an 18% slump in overall volumes clawed down by continued shortage of foreign currency and the persisting liquidity constraints, the group said in its recently published results for the year ended 30 September 2019.

Revenues for the period increased to $267 million due to price increases effected in response to the increased cost of production. Export volumes for batteries and paper increased by 4% and 7% respectively on the back of consistent product availability and increased selling effort in Zambia and Malawi. Volumes for solar and industrial batteries increased by 12% from prior year as opportunities in the local market could not be fully exploited due to product supply gaps.

The Softex drive to expand its product range yielded positive results as hygiene volumes increased by 8% from prior year. Included in income is ZWL$157 million relating to the revaluation of assets in an attempt by the Group to fairly present the Statement of Financial position. The Group’s foreign currency exposure reduced significantly from US$4 million as at half year to US$2 million as at 30 September 2019. Net Borrowings at ZWL$23.767 million were contained as increased cash sales and concerted collection effort on receivables enabled the Group to minimize pressure on cash resources. Capital expenditure for the year was restrained to ZWL$8.2 million with focus being on critical projects and improvements.

Looking ahead, the group expects challenges in the economic environment to persist in the short term as inflation and foreign currency volatility will constrain trading. The Group will continue to defend its market share whilst exploiting new export markets and opportunities existing in the hygiene, solar and industrial battery segments. Operational efficiencies are expected to be enhanced in ensuring that costs are contained and the group’s customers continue to receive quality products and superior service.