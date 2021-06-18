Attack on informal traders counter-productive – EJWP

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

ECONOMIC Justice for Women Project (EJWP) has castigated in the strongest sense, the barbaric and ruthless attack on vendors, and the demolition of their structures in a Government operation that commenced on the 8th June 2021.

“We condemn the heavy-handedness and use of force in the process, which is a total disregard of the demographic composition of the informal economy, which is dominated by women and persons with disabilities.

“This operation is a sign of total disregard of the contribution of the informal economy to basic livelihoods of vulnerable households, amidst increasing urban poverty, that has been fueled by the emergence of the COVID- 19 pandemic. Responses to curbing this virus have seen the closure of the informal sector in a lockdown that lasted more than ten months,” said EJWP

The non-governmental organisation added, “This uninformed process (destruction of SMEs workplaces) also comes against a background where the Zimbabwean government has failed to provide social security grants to the majority of the affected marginalized communities largely composed of women.

“The demolitions are a reflection of a system ignorant to the real plight of its citizens. This operation is a direct attack on the 85 percent (%) of the Zimbabwean workforce, which is employed in the informal economy and barely living from hand to mouth. This operation should stop forthwith and priority focus should be put on addressing increasing urban poverty that has made young women drop out of school, increased child marriages, increased ritual murders, armed robberies, and reduced access to basic social services in both rural, and urban areas added EJWP.

The World Food Program (WFP) recently reported that more than 8 million Zimbabweans are living in extreme poverty and need urgent assistance in a global plea for assistance.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect, the Zimbabwe Chamber of Small to Medium Enterprises (ZCSMEs) secretary-general, Robson Hove said, “The government should create a win-win situation because you find out that the local government which regulated those areas that have been demolished is the same authority that is leading the demolition process and failure to plan is plan to fail,” said Hove.

He added that about 850 SMEs have been affected greatly by the demolitions and these people used their own capital to start up their businesses without any help or support from the government, so the government should create a win-win situation with the affected businesses.

Hove highlighted that the SMEs Chamber is trying to engage local authorities, the government, and all line ministries to create a robust workplace provision for SMEs that have lost their business structures.

Meanwhile, The Provincial Development Coordinator for Harare Province, Tafadzwa Muguti assured the public that demolitions of all structures along road servitudes will resume after 30-days. His assertions come at a time when the “government operation” was blocked by a court interdict in favor of Chitungwiza Residents Trust that was issued by the High Court.

Speaking on the Radio Program hosted by Star FM, on Monday 14 June, Muguti said, “An interdict is not a judgement to stop us from enforcing the law and in this case, they (CHITREST) were mischievous in that they used the Regional Town Planning Act,” said Muguti.

“We are going to wait for 30-days and we are resuming”, added Muguti. The Harare Provincial Development Coordinator justified demolitions citing that there were enforcing provisions of the Roads Act and paving way for the government’s roads rehabilitation program.