Border Timber volumes slump

By Tendai Sahondo

Listed Concern, Border Timbers sales volumes for the 3 months to September slumped to 18, 973m3 in comparison to 22,183m3 achieved in the prior year.

In a trading update, Judicial Manager Peter Lewis Bailey said volumes had been affected by low production at the Charter sawmill, caused mainly by machine breakdown and power outages. Production for the period stood at 17,986m3 in comparison to 19,776m3 achieved in the comparable period.

“The low production had a knock-on effect on sales volume as this resulted in lower sales compared to prior year. Treated poles reflect a decline in production as focus was placed on specific orders that required re-sizing of stocks on hand. This is reflected in sales being higher than production as these sales were coming out of stock,” he said

Bailey said demand remains high within the region and an increase in both production and sales is anticipated within the next quarter. Inspite of the hiccups, revenues improved, firming to 48,969,548 compared to 5,751,639 achieved in the prior comparable period.

Loss for the year ballooned to 11,655,447mainly driven by unrealized exchange losses, primarily from a foreign loan, the net unrealized exchange loss amounts to ZWL31, 425,437. Bailey said the company will remain under judicial management for the foreseeable future.