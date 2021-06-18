Call for effective electronic waste management

By Wellington Zimbowa

STAKEHOLDERS have called for an effective policy to manage the electronic -waste (e-waste) upsurge in the country, which poses a health and environmental hazard.

Speaking at the recently ended Harare City Integrated Solid Waste Management workshop, environmental expert Simon Bere said authorities should immediately have an effective solid management policy that is enforced to ensure safe disposal of non-functional electronic gadgets that have become an eyesore in the city and residential areas.

“When we talk of waste, we also have to include those non-functional mobile handsets, radio and television sets, and irons, among others.

“For example, old mobile handsets have become a great problem. Every cell phone has a battery and this battery has lithium which has harmful substances, not only to the environment, but to the health as well,” said Bere.

He urged the adoption of a clear e-waste policy that regulates the disposal of disused electronic gadgets, with stiffer fines for violators, not only concerning e-waste, but all forms of waste such as medical, industrial, and domestic waste.

Harare City Council, which has been facing a significant service delivery challenge from transporting to landfill siting, in the wake of the Pomona Landfill controversy has since appealed to various stakeholders to assist it in refuse collection.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA), which is on record acknowledging the burgeoning disused electronic threat in environmental management is yet to come up with a clear policy in that regard.

Electronic waste, in Zimbabwe, is becoming “an emerging environmental crisis that is by and largely unheralded,” according to Steady Kangata, the education and publicity manager of the Government-run, EMA.

The indiscriminate disposal of old TVs, radios, computers, and microwaves presents an exposure threat to harmful chemicals such as mercury, lead, and carcinogens.

“Some of the e-waste is flammable and radioactive and contains elements that can affect the reproductive and nervous systems. It accumulates underground and is thus an environmental danger,” EMA has noted in media reports.

The HCC’s Pomona landfill has been experiencing an outbreak of fires since 2013, a factor blamed on methane gas from the decaying degradable waste as well as the impact of substances from disposed of e-waste.

Bere lashed out at mobile operator companies that he said are making a killing through the high demand for their products, yet they have no concern for subsequent environmental and health projects after the lifetime of these gadgets.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe on Line (ZOL), internet services provider has partnered with EnviroServe, a global-waste disposal company for proper disposal of e-waste.

Attended by environment, urban planning, development, and health stakeholders, the GIZ workshop was set to produce a ratified policy document that will be presented to the government concerning the proper management of solid waste, in all its forms.