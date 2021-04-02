CCMT averts explosive land conflicts in Midlands Province

By Edward Mukaro

THE Centre for Conflict Management Transformation (CCMT) has moved swiftly to avert clashes between local authorities and citizens due to Development Induced Developments (DID) with the potential to displace 3000 people from their homes by facilitating dialogue the authorities and citizens that are set to be affected, in the Midlands Province.

The non-governmental organisation notes that addressing land grievances and conflicts is fundamental to creating sustainable peace, as land conflicts result in social discrimination and economic marginalisation and may result in violence, while unequal access to land and insecurity of tenure on land has been a key driver of conflict and violence in Zimbabwe.

Commenting on the impending Midlands province displacements, CCMT said, “CCMT managed to create win-win situations between communities facing displacements from their land to pave way for development projects on one hand and the authorities whose projects necessitated displacement of people on the other hand.

“In Gokwe South, CCMT successfully concluded an intervention where 21 families who had lost their land to pave way for the expansion of Njelele Growth Point received fair and adequate compensation from Gokwe South Rural District Council.

“In Gweru District, Vungu Rural District Council is on the verge of reaching a compensation agreement with the Muchakata community, which has lost its land to pave way for the expansion of Muchakata Growth Point.”

With the facilitation of CCMT, six local authorities from the Midlands Province

listed all developmental projects they intend to undertake in the next five years that will require relocation of people and develop action plans on how they intended to deal with people (occupying the land) with regards to providing fair and adequate compensation. These include Gokwe South Rural District Council, Gokwe Town Council, Chirumhanzu Rural District Council, Runde Rural District Council, Zvishavane Town Council and Vungu Rural District.

There are a reported 27 development projects, with the potential to displace approximately 3000 people in the stated districts.