Change in monetary policies stalling development – BCC

By Varaidzo Zhakata

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has bemoaned changes in monetary policies that have affected the implementation of the city’s Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP), as local companies could not be paid in foreign currency leading to their minimal participation, while those that were contracted presented very high bids.

The project, which was funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) at a value worth US$33 million, to improve municipal water supply and sanitation services to Bulawayo has since been affected by delays of disbursements from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, which consequently slowed down progress.

AfDB executive director, Dr Judith Kateera, who visited Bulawayo’s Director of Engineering Services, Simela Dube, indicated that despite these challenges, 96 percent (%) of the project had been completed.

Dube cited Government’s policy changes on the currency used as a major challenge, as laws on US dollar use affected payment of the few local contractors, whilst COVID- 19 exacerbated the delays, which further resulted in financial implications, Dube bemoaned.

“We could not pay contractors the US dollars that were part of their bids. While the bank required guarantees in US dollars, local contractors were finding it difficult to extend their guarantees or get guarantees in US dollars because they were local, and obviously this disadvantaged project implementation,” he said.

“Since plans were already on site, claims were initially very huge. We had to work through with contractors to bring them to manageable levels so that we finish the project within budget,” said the city engineer.

Dube lamented how delays in the Ministry of Finance adversely affected processing project payments

“At first, we started sending payments through the Ministry of Local Government, who will forward it to the Ministry of Finance and those cycles became too long. Through continuous engagement with AfDB, in terms of the portfolio review meeting and project consultative forum meetings we were able to resolve that,” Dube said.

According to Dube, Value Added Tax (VAT) claims from external contractors also slowed down the project implementation.

“We were to hold 10% retention of the money paid to external experts in terms of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Act. Unfortunately, the city didn’t have the US dollars to meet those obligations. At one stage, the US dollar and Zimdollar were one-to-one, which was not a problem, but when there was a change in the currency system that obviously became an issue,” he said.

These challenges, the city engineer noted, would be well-detailed in the BWSSIP audit that would be presented to the AfDB executive director. “Audits have been done successfully for the four years the project has been running for. The last audit was done last week and we are waiting for management to report on it. We hope before the end of the week, we will respond to the issues that are highlighted,” Dube said.