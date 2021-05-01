Charamba vows to continue imparting knowledge to youths

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

TOP Gospel artist and Pastor, Charles Charamba, this week, celebrated his 50th birthday anniversary. The BusinessConnect caught up with him to get an insight into his journey, so far, as a father, husband, pastor and his music, which uplifts souls and speaks to Christians. Below is an extract of the interview our Reporter Ruvimbo Chatyoka (RC) had with Pastor Charamba (PCC).

RC: Congratulations on your 50th birthday. May our good Lord grant you many more. In a few words, how do you summarize your half-century?

PCC: I have God to thank. Many of my childhood friends haven’t been privileged to live this far. I thank my parents for taking care of me and raising me. The community of Mudzi, from where I come, did a lot for me, and I refer to the adage that says ‘It takes a village to raise a child”. Mai Charamba, my siblings, my children, relative and friends are very special in that same regard.

RC: How long have you been in the music industry and what have you learnt about the local gospel industry?

PCC: I have about 13 Albums. I believe in quality ahead of quantity. I started recording in 1995. It’s been 26-years now. I have learned too many things. One lesson is that God is ready to work with anyone no matter the background or ethnicity, as long as you submit and be obedient to His will. He qualifies His own. Secondly; It’s not easy to be instrumental in impacting people’s lives through the Gospel. The Gospel music arena is a spiritual war zone that needs Ephesians 6:10-18 character. You come across fierce temptation, trials and persecutions and it takes real anointing to navigate through the musical jungles.

RC: How did you find yourself in music and what has been your greatest inspiration?

PCC: I was wired and crafted to be a music composer and singer. Though I noticed it while being young, I received a specific call and commission to be a minister through music in 1992. The church, in general, has done wonderful work in me by shaping me, moulding me into a kingdom material; hence, I have become who I am. I thank the leadership in my country, particularly for the peace that we have. And above all, you can’t celebrate a birthday in an environment of war.

RC: What has been your biggest accomplishment as a musician?

PCC: Many among the younger generation of gospel musicians have come to me for tutorials, advice or training. I don’t usually publicize the contributions I make to them in private. I shun unnecessary self- glory. I leave it up to them to tell the world that I would’ve helped them. Some have received musical kits, guitars and other instruments from me. I haven’t segregated much between gospel or secular artists. I have done collaborations with artists like Taurai Gunstalu, Charles Chipanga, Rev (Togarepi Tapera) Chivaviro and Friends, CCAP Voice of Mbare, Vabati VaJehovah and Artists Against Road Carnage. The longest collaborative relationship I have had is with Mai Charamba. Some collaborations are mutual and non-musical.

RC: What should we look forward to on the other side of 50 from you?

PCC: From this age going forward, I would be imparting my knowledge more to youngsters, writing and preach the word more, through both spoken word and music.

RC: Which other musician inspires you?

PCC: I am more of a fan of songs than I am hooked to personalities in the music industry. I am inspired by any exceptional composition by anyone irrespective of their catalogue, or experience

RC: Now that the country is fighting the deadly pandemic, COVID- 19. What words of wisdom can you share with the upcoming musicians and the country as a whole?

PCC: To upcoming artists, in respect to the pandemic, I say, be like biblical Nehemiah the builder, who held a trowel on the right hand and a sword on the other hand. Do your musical work, while investing differently to save yourself and your family from poverty. The trends in music have shifted. You can starve while looking very impressive musically.

RC: Still on that note, the country is battling against the issue of drug abuse. What advice can you give to the youngsters?

PCC: On the issue of drug abuse, I want to remind the youths that their bodies are meant to be God’s temple. You only have one body, one set of lungs, one set of the brain. Abusing drugs affects your health and thinking, and the damage you bring forth may not be reparable. It’s better to stay sober and face your challenges.

RC: What’s your feeling about your upcoming daughters – who have just joined the music industry – considering that you are well versed in the industry?

PCC: Watching our children grow, starting to sing by themselves is one thing that gives us great joy. The Bible orders everything that has breath to praise God and they are doing their part.