Chronic underfunding of health sector alarming – Transparency International Zimbabwe

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

CHRONIC underfunding of priorities areas, a problem, which is exacerbated by the evolving currency crisis, has plagued Zimbabwe’s health sector, Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has said.

The pressure group alleges that challenges being faced by the health sector are worsened by the misappropriation of public funds for private gain in the form of illicit finance.

Despite the universal recognition of the critical importance of an effective and equitable healthcare system, the sector faces both long-standing and new challenges that impact the quality of and access to health service and programs.

In a statement, TIZ highlighted, “For a country that needs to grow at an average 7% gross domestic product (GDP) over the next decade to achieve its sustainable development goals (SDGs) targets, including goals focused explicitly on health outcomes, reducing losses from the incidence of illicit finance should be a national imperative.

“The cost of illicit finance in the health sector is especially stark in the pandemic.”

According to the pressure group, the health of Zimbabwe’s young population is a primary determinant of economic well-being and poverty reduction in the country.

Along with other social sectors such as education, investment in the health sector has been stated a national priority since Independence and access to basic healthcare is now enshrined as a constitutional right for all citizens and permanent resident.

Furthermore, illicit economic activities are said to have contributed negatively to the wealth of the Government of Zimbabwe and citizens, depleting resources that could otherwise be invested in the public health system for healthcare worker salaries, procurement of medical supplies and the Rehabilitation and development of health infrastructure.

Illicit finance has an overall negative impact on the health sector, which manifest in various forms, such as wastage of public funds, citizens being underserved, public sector workers and donors are demoralized, lives are put at risk, private businesses become unsustainable and the capacity of public institutions is hollowed out.

Illicit finance in the health sector is enabled by myriad interests and institutional weaknesses, manifesting in many forms. It, therefore, requires action on multiple fronts to meaningfully reduce its occurrence. There are a broad set of regional and global experiences that can inform practice within Zimbabwe, and such approaches must be customized to the unique political realities of the local context.

TIZ perceives that Zimbabwe’s health system is linked to a complex and challenging political and economic context which serves to divert attention away from addressing critical health challenges, limit the availability of financial and material resource and shape incentive regarding how health sector resources are used.