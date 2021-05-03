Citizens being coned by borehole drilling companies… as local authorities fall short of water supply

Opinion

By Blessing Mandikonza

There has been a huge rise in the number of borehole drilling companies, in and around Harare, such has been mainly caused by the need for alternative water sources particularly for the capital city, where a number of suburbs have not known municipal tapped water for the past 20 years.

Access to water for domestic purposes has become a nightmare in Harare. For instance, millenials in Chitungwiza have never seen a drop of water oozing out their taps, despite having the infrastructure set up. In other parts of the country, water sources have been depleted owing to climate-related conditions. Climate change has led to the reduction of water bodies worldwide and Zimbabwe is not spared. We have, however, received normal to above-normal rainfall in the 2020-21-rainfall season and hope the situation has changed for the better in terms of access to surface water.

The emergence of borehole companies in Harare has also led to the rise in cases in which companies are offering half-baked drilling services. Borehole drilling involves three major processes if professionally done. The first process relates to siting in which a surveyor goes and identifies a place where the borehole is to be drilled on a property. The second is the actual drilling exercise in which a standard depth of 40 metres was set. Companies drill these first 40 metres for a flat figure then charge per metre on the extra depth that comes after. The third is the casing, in which the drilled hole is reinforced by pipes to prevent falling.

Some of the emerged companies are not professionally sitting, hence, end up drilling extra depths to reach water adding more expenses to the customer. If properly sited, they should easily reach underground water levels. The other problem lies on the casing and on this the unsuspecting customer has been fleeced money by being charged for casing up to 40 metres when they case only a few metres. Problems begin when the hole starts collapsing. Companies are called again for flushing (a process in which high-pressure compressors are forced into the borehole to clean out all dirt and silt) and extra charges are put ranging from 400 dollars going up depending on the company’s charges.

In a case that I have had direct contact with, a drilling company was paid to drill in Domboshava end of November last year and the borehole was not properly cased. The customer installed a submersible pump in March this year, but it sank in the mud. She called the company for a rectification of the problem and the company representatives promised to come in the next few days. Weeks later, they didn’t show up, she went back to their offices around town and that there was only one receptionist at the offices and most of their wares were not there. After some thorough investigations, she discovered the company had relocated to somewhere in Eastlea and operating under a different name. Days later the rig went to Domboshava and flushed the borehole, but the problem did not end. The borehole had been cased only down to 18 metres so when they left the hole collapsed again. The company eventually came and cased the hole down to 40 metres after a bitter exchange of words and threats, that is how the problem ended.

When considering drilling a borehole, on a property in this contemporary era, I think it is vital one deals with a reputable company. Gone are the days when only a few companies existed and did business with passion. It is also unfortunate that there is no regulatory board that governs the operation of borehole drilling companies.

Blessing Mandikonza is a media practitioner and environment researcher. Views portrayed in this article are purely those of the author and not The BusinessConnect.