CJ Malaba judgement exonerates judiciary – analysts

By Simbarashe Musaki

THE law has no morals, it deals with facts and evidence, not political opinions as evidenced by the recent High Court judgment, which shows that our judges make independent decisions without the influence of political leaders, contrary to MDC’s political hymn song of ‘judiciary capture’ in anticipation of judges giving a hand in political wars, political experts have said.

This follows a High Court verdict that annulled the five-year extension of retired Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office, which is being challenged at a superior court by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and attorney general Prince Machaya.

In an exclusive interview with The BusinessConnect, veteran human rights activist and LEAD president Linda Masarira castigated the country’s main opposition MDC for reducing themselves to a law firm, wasting energy on politicizing the law, instead of shadowing state ministries and offering solutions.

“The judgment reveals that our judges make independent decisions without the influence of political leaders. This notion that our judiciary is captured is now nonsensical, rhetoric sounding like a broken record, which is used by the MDC lawyers, calling anything not in its favour ‘captured’.

“The problem with the MDC is that they reduced themselves from a political party to a law firm. Instead of focusing on bread and butter issues through shadowing the Government ministries and proffering solutions, they have instead decided to politicize the law.

“Unfortunately, the law has no morals, it deals with facts and evidence, not political opinions. They failed to provide the V11s that were needed to substantiate their claims of vote-rigging.

“Their continued use of normative leverages continues to diminish their support, Zimbabweans are much wise now,” said Masarira.

Human Rights multi-award winner, Abigale Mupambi said the judiciary has always been independent and blamed some sections of the society for tainting the judiciary whenever they fail to prove their allegations in courts of law.

She said, “We have very toxic politics at the moment, to an extent that it wants to lead and determine a lot of issues even issues where politics must be set aside. Judiciary is an independent arm; it has to be respected irrespective of the outcome. This issue of having people contesting judiciary outcomes on the basis of political affiliation and emotions is not progressive and results in people romping in the judiciary into their activism and cashvism. After the announcement of this judgment, people were not celebrating the delivery of justice, but it was more like revenge. Now, the appeal has been set, the excitement is now low.”

However, Political expert and former Dzivaresekwa MP, Solomon Madzore believes that the High Court ruling reflects the true colours of ZANU PF, characterized by false hope.

“As opposition, we should not expect the judiciary to fight our political wars. The Zanu Pf that I know gives you false hope and I think the judgment reflects the true colours of the ruling party. They behave in a manner that sends very mixed and wrong signals, they indicate left and then turn right,” said Madzore.