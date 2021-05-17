Corrupt ZESA employees, bleed company – Minister

By Wellington Zimbowa

GOVERNMENT is spearheading the adoption of innovative technologies to manage business efficiencies by the State-run, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), in a move set to foster service quality and address perennial revenue leakages instigated mainly by corrupt employees of the power utility company.

In a telephone interview with The BusinessConnect, Minister of Energy and Power Development Hon Soda Zhemu bemoaned a lack of technology by the national power transmitter for the flaws confronting ZETDC.

“Our systems may not be functioning properly; we are working on the full adoption of enhanced Information technology systems including information management system.

“We are working towards adopting an enhanced information management system that is smart,” said Minister Zhemu.

He added that his ministry is seized in discussions with its sister finance ministry to avail funding for the adoption of the enhanced technologies.

Minister Zhemu’s remarks follow the expressed indignation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over inefficiencies at the power company regarding poor debt collection from power debtors.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks a couple of weeks back at the launch of the African Finance Corporation (AFC) formerly Agribank, where he charged at ZESA for the dismal failure to manage debts compared the under siege parastatal to its Rwanda counterpart.

“I had been talking to seniors of Rwandan Power Company and they were saying they have a 100 percent (%) debt collection success.

“But, here in Zimbabwe, the ZESA authorities are saying they only have a 45% debt collection rate and that should change. We need to adopt ICT’s to improve efficiencies such as the Rwandan case,” said President Mnangagwa.

But, Minister Zhemu said the power utility company faces a myriad of challenges such as dependence on cars for physical visits, where at times fuel may be a challenge.

“Some of Zesa technicians and loss controllers who are compromised are engaging in corrupt activities conniving with big corporates to swindle the company of its revenue.

“We have a case whereby one company had a debt of US$3000, but this was tampered to reduce the figure to US$500.

“So this system will reduce human interaction and this should enable us to address such anomalies,” said the Minister.

He said the envisioned management information system will allow a two-way communication channel between ZESA and customers. Such information is retrievable and can enable meter reading for customers without physically visiting their premises.

Minister Zhemu added that ZESA is also working on rolling out smart metres for its clients.

Fortune Chasi, who is Minister Zhemu’s predecessor, last year revealed that ZESA is owed $1 billion by electricity consumers.