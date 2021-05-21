Cotton farmers lament payment delays

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

COTTON farmers have expressed joy at the new ZW$85 per kilogram price of cotton for the 2021 marketing season announced by the Agricultural Marketing Authorities (AMA), but however, implored authorities to make timeous payments so as not to disadvantage growers.

Cotton farmers are owed about ZW$1.5 billion for delivered cotton during the prior year’s marketing season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The BusinessConnect, Cotton Producers and Marketers Association (CPMA) chairman, Stewart Mubonderi praised the new cotton price but expressed concern over how and when payments will be made given the outstanding Z$1.5 billion.

“The price offered is very attractive and welcome, however, announcing an attractive price and paying the farmers are two (2) different issues. This is what we experienced last year. We are still owed an outstanding $1,5 billion RTGS for last year’s crop and we are now in a new season.

“Promises were made since last year, but nothing materialised,” said Mubonderi.

The CPMA chairperson added that, despite Government’s good intentions for the sector, failure to prioritise the sector and payments to farmers jeopardised the future of cotton farming in the country.

“Government did a noble thing (to introduce free inputs), as cotton is for marginalised communities, however, a failure to prioritise payment is seriously threatening the future of the COTTON industry. All farmers must be treated equally.

Despite AMA’s announcement – highlighting how farmers should go about when marketing their crop, to make life easy for growers this marketing season, Mubonderi said cotton farmers still faced a myriad of challenges, which needed to be addressed.

“Our major challenges include non-availability of money at Buying Points, fewer AMA clerks, resulting in farmers taking long to have cotton weighed to get paid, and we also have few picking bags and woolpacks for use,” he added.

Early on, in the week, AMA announced that the 2021 cotton-marketing season would be commencing on the 18th May 2021, with white gold being bought for ZW$85/kg.

According to AMA, 359 clerks were deployed to manage all-cotton buying points and to enforce regulations.

However, farmers have bemoaned the number of clerks to be deployed at buying points which AMA stated were 772 (Common Buying Points) during the 2021 marketing season: 359 permanent points and 413 mobile points.

In terms of S196 of 2021, cotton must be delivered to the following designated agents; The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, Southern Cotton Company, Zimbabwe Cotton Company, Alliance Ginneries and ShawashAgri Private (Ltd).

In the recent, Government gazette SI 96 of 2021 cotton is now regarded as a controlled product. This means that anyone who breaches or side markets cotton will be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine or face imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union executive director Paul Zakariya said,” the new Cotton Statutory Instrument (SI) 96 of 2021 will not only bring sanity to the sector, but has the potential to unlock full value to growers.”

“The new cotton SI is a welcome development, it will ensure that farmers get their money not groceries for their sweat. It will plug side marketing and ensure contractors buy what they sponsored. The issue bogus contractors are set to come to an end, what is needed now is for relevant authorities to clearly explain the contents so that it boosts the confidence of all stakeholders, “noted Zakariya.

Meanwhile, global cotton mill use projected to exceed production again in 2021/22. World cotton production in this year season is forecast at 119.4 million bales, 6.3 million above the previous year.

Above all, AMA noted, “Buyers and farmers are required to follow World Health Organization (WHO) COVID- 19 recommended health and safety protocols such as wearing of face masks, hand sanitizing and practising social distance.”

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity statistics of 2019, the nation raked in US$74.7 million from raw cotton and cotton byproducts exportation, chiefly, to nations like China, South Africa, India, Mauritius, Japan and Thailand among others.