Council still to receive 15 compactors, 5-years on

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

HARARE City Council (HCC)’s bid to purchase 15 new refuse trucks, which cost US$3,1 million, seems to have hit a brick wall amid revelations that the city has thrown in the towel on any hopes of receiving the compactors that the local authority bought from a local supplier four years ago, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has said.

According to the residents’ body, the HCC purchased 15 refuse compactors in 2016, at a cost of US$3.1 million from FAW Zimbabwe (Mass Breed Investments), but the trucks were not delivered. A counsellor who spoke to CHRA on conditions of anonymity said, “We have been crying for those 15 trucks which were purchased 4 years back, but are not coming.”

Commenting on the matter, Young Volunteers for Environment (YVE) director, Lauretta Marembo said, “The ignoring of the past, procured trucks, which were not delivered is a clear indication that there is corruption.”

In August 2020, CHRA petitioned the Parliament of Zimbabwe over the matter, but there hasn’t been traction over the issue.

The inaction by the city on the issue raises more questions than answers, especially when the City has sought to buy new trucks without reclaiming the purchased ones that were not delivered.

Despite the Government strong stance on the fight against corruption, the issue of the non-delivered refuse trucks seems to be not been an interesting issue in the anti-corruption agenda.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe Section 194(1) (a) and (b) calls on for “efficient and economical use of resources.”

In its effort to hold the city accountable, CHRA has implored the government to refocus its energies by taking action on the 15 non-delivered refuse trucks as this is a root cause of waste collection challenges being faced in Harare.

However, in an interview with The BusinessConnect, HCC spokesperson, Michael Chideme said, “We paid ZWL$3.1 million. The matter is under settlement.”

He added that “, Yes, we are buying 15 trucks so that we resource our fleet, we currently have fewer trucks making it impossible for us to cover the whole city.”

When contacted for comment, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee could not readily give a comment on the matter.