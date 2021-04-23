COVID- 19 stalls retail sector’s growth

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

COVID- 19 has slowed down the retail sector’s growth in many ways such as weakened purchasing power and restricted consumer movement as a result of the lockdown, leading to a sharp decline of sales volumes of 50 percent (%) for the year-to-date, according to the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers.

According to the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE), during the fight against COVID- 19, the country experienced it’s second and more pronounced wave (COVID- 19) between December 2020 and February 2021, where daily infection rates spiked 270%, since December 2020.

CZR president, Denford Mutashu, told CITE in an interview that the COVID- 19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown measures limited trading hours and the movement of people.

Reduction in operating hours constrained activity and disrupted production and supply to many stores.

Currency depreciation resulted in frequent price increases in a situation of limited disposable incomes, leading to subdued demand.

Furthermore, Mutashu highlighted, “A lot of companies have been trying to engage in a survival mode because sales volumes have negatively plummeted, but if you look at expenses, a lot of retail shops that we spoke with were reporting an average of around 20 to 30% increase in costs and expenses. Whereas, they were operating at around 30% from the beginning of the lockdown in 2021 to the current.

“Sales volumes actually declined by about more than 50% from the beginning of the year because most were actually reporting sales volumes of around between 30% and 40%. So being conservative, I think we are talking about 50% sales volumes decline,” he said.

In addition, Mutashu noted, “Of course, in the spirit of fighting COVID- 19, we had to go into a lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic. So in the same spirit, we also anticipated that sales volumes were going to be impacted because the movement of consumers was also inhibited.”