Create an environment safe for children – Heal Zimbabwe

Feature

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THIS year’s Day of the African Child celebrations, which ran under the theme: “30-years after the adoption of the Charter: Accelerate the Implementation of Agenda 2040 for an Africa fit for Children,” offer an opportunity to evaluate progress made in ensuring the protection of children from any form of abuse.

In Zimbabwe, Section 19 of the Constitution provides for children’s rights, where every child is to be, protected from maltreatment, neglect or any form of abuse and have access to appropriate education and training.

According to Heal Zimbabwe, there are many forms of abuse that children must be protected from such as drug abuse and political violence.

“The COVID- 19 induced lockdown has seen an increase in cases of drug abuse by children. This has been partly because of laxity on the part of enforcement agents to arrest drug peddlers.

“Past episodes of political violence, particularly the 2008 elections that left several children displaced, orphaned and vulnerable after their parents/ guardians were attacked. This robbed children of breadwinners and better education, health, and shelter,” said Heal Zimbabwe.

Heal Zimbabwe recognizes the importance of the Day of the African Child, as a day meant to amplify calls on the need to promote children’s rights and welfare issues.

The theme for this year is a call to African Governments to create an environment that is safe and guarantees the protection of children and eliminates any form of discrimination or abuse by availing equal opportunities to children in Africa.

“Heal Zimbabwe implores the Government of Zimbabwe to adopt policies and measures that ensure that every child is protected from any form of abuse. This involves instituting stiff penalties for individuals who abuse children. Added to this, Children must also be protected from harmful cultural practices, exploitation, and all forms of abuse such as child marriages.”

In addition, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) calls upon all members of the public to celebrate African children; community leaders, and civil society to foster dialogue with children to effectively address challenges they face, and policymakers to accelerate programs that are meant to uplift the welfare of African children.

The Day of the African Child is also meant to serve as an opportunity to celebrate African children and reflect upon the steps that can be taken to address the problems that they face.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has exacerbated the challenges that plague African children. In Zimbabwe, the number of child marriages that occurred during the national lockdown imposed by government to curtail the spread of COVID- 19, increased at an alarming rate, as confirmed by government early this year.

The harsh economic impact of the lockdown left many parents desperate which led some to marry off their children in exchange for money or other goods. Unfortunately, some parents also opted to marry off their children to reduce the strain on the household income.

Children remain the worst affected parties in the illegal practice of child marriages in Zimbabwe.

In addition, the practice disproportionately affects the girl child and this makes the goal of gender equality difficult to achieve. Children are often saddled with enormous responsibilities in the marriages and these responsibilities limit their ability to fully develop to their full potential, like other children who do not shoulder such burdens. Moreover, children in child marriages are often subject to abuse in marriages and teen pregnancies, which are potentially detrimental to their health or even lethal in some cases.

Apart from the scourge of child marriages, African children have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 impact on education. In general, African children lack basic resources that are present in many schools across the globe, but they particularly lack access to information, communication, and technology (ICT) resources that are essential to continue educational activities due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increased reliance on virtual learning during national lockdowns across the globe excluded many African children who could not afford to purchase the devices and internet access that were required to access the virtual resources. This led to the exclusion of many children from the benefit of advancing their education. The lack of access to these virtual resources by African children also threatens to widen the inequality gap between African states and the rest of the world.

Policy makers have been implored to prioritise the education of African children by ensuring that they have greater access to ICT services.

The day (Day of the African Child), is commemorated every year on the 16th June. It was set aside to remember the young people of South Africa who were massacred in Soweto in 1976 for protesting against apartheid system of education.