Cresta Jameson’s US$3.5 million refurbishments near completion

By Edward Mukaro

CRESTA Jameson Hotel has undergone US$3.5million refurbishment, as part of Cresta Hotels’ efforts to capture travelers, especially within the conferencing and business segments.

The refurbishments on the unit (Jameson) have seen the hotel getting a face-lift in its rooms, conferencing facilities, Tiffany’s restaurant, lounge, and an extended car park.

Having been commissioned in 1958, Cresta Jameson has a rich traditional history compared to most hoteliers in Zimbabwe and the region; hence, one of the reasons Cresta Hotels has been on a drive to spruce up its central business district located unit.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, Cresta Hotels managing director, Chipo Mandela said the hotelier has been on a drive to refurbish its units across the board to enhance its products.

“We have spent US$3.5 million on this refurbishment, which comes after similar exercises at Cresta Lodge, Cresta Oasis, and Cresta Churchill. At our Cresta Sprayview in Victoria Falls, which opened only in 2013, we are undertaking a more modest refurbishment but one that will nonetheless keep this hotel at the forefront of its product line-up in that important resort town.

“Our decision to undertake this significant investment in this hotel was made on the basis that many travelers, especially within the conferencing and business segments, choose to be in CBD locations and expect top-end infrastructure and services.

“We fully expect a revitalisation of the Harare CBD in years to come and we shall be supportive of this and ready to benefit from such an important national thrust,” said Mandela.

At the time of commencing operations, the hotel was half its present size, but expanded in the 1970s, with major refurbishments coming in the 1980s and 1990s.

The ongoing rehabilitation is aimed at upgrading all facilities and amenities to give the hotel a fresh look.

The Cresta Jameson is Zimbabwe’s first four-star hotel, a grading given before there were any four or five-star hotels in this country.

Cresta Hotels is firmly positioned in the three- and four-star market segment, with a primary focus on business travel, conferencing, and banqueting, and a secondary focus on leisure travel, except at Cresta Sprayview, which is heavily focused on leisure travel, of course.

The travel and tourism sector worldwide has been massively impacted by the response to COVID, across the globe and its effects will felt for years to come.

The Second Republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently launched the National Tourism and Growth Strategy (NTRGS), highlighting that tourism is low-hanging fruit with the capacity to drive the economy towards the government’s vision for a middle-income economy by 2030.

Said President Mnangagwa, “ The strategy is influenced by my government’s vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-income economy characterised by increased investment free of poverty and corruption.”