Deaf Women Included implore media to be sensitive

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

A recently published documentary by Deaf Women Included (DWI) has implored the media to be sensitive when reporting issues to do with disabilities, as careless reporting is fueling gender-based violence.

While addressing members of the press, DWI executive director Agnes Chindimba said, “The media should find alternative words which do not objectify the disabled when reporting stories involving disabled people,” said Chindimba.

She noted the one in four disabled girls face sexual abuse and it’s difficult for them to report perpetrators because they are afraid that reporting such cases will leave them with no one to take care of them, hence; the government should organise safe houses for the disabled, while also engaging the Ministry of Education in trying to come up with the deaf syllabus, to educate young girls.

Media Service director in the Ministry of Information Broadcasting Services, Lennex Mandipasa said, “The media should write meaningful stories which guide in policymaking to represent people living with Disabilities.

He added, “Last month during World Press Day, the government encouraged members of the media to play a crucial role in influencing public opinion and attitude to correct misconceptions about disabilities”.

According to research conducted by DWI, more than half of women and girls in Zimbabwe experience violence. The situation is even worse for those with disabilities and more complicated when they live in rural areas. The Zimbabwe Living Conditions survey among persons with disabilities conducted in 2013 indicated that more females with disabilities experience sexual violence as compared to their male counterparts and those without disabilities.

As evidence to that, the survey also indicated that most women with a disability had more children than their male counterparts yet the majority were never married or were divorced.

Moreover, The World Disability Report estimates that 16.9% of the Zimbabwean population represents persons with disabilities, a large part of whom are women (the 2012 National Census reports 52% of the population to be women, which may roughly be taken as indicative of the proportion of Women With Disabilities (WWDs).

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities indicated that WWDs as a group that is at high risk of violence and injury. It is also particularly worrying that the living condition survey reported women with disabilities as having low education attainment, less knowledge of SRHR, and less access to social services such as their needs.

Meanwhile, Samantha Sibanda a Representative from the DWI appreciated the media for playing its role by covering issues to do with disabilities.