Delta posts 692% revenue growth

By Varaidzo Zhakata

DELTA Corporation Limited Group has recorded revenue of ZW$33 billion to post 692% growth for the year ended 31 March 2021, driven by inflation-induced pricing across all product categories.

Earnings before Interest and Taxes amounted to ZW$10, 7 billion, increasing by 32% in inflation-adjusted terms and 557% in historical cost.

Net finance costs recorded amounted to ZW$195.9 million as a result of settlement discounts on foreign liabilities and foreign exchange gains.

The Group remained cash generative, closing the year with net funding of ZW$1,3 billion. The Group’s foreign currency exposure from legacy debt arrangement reduced to US$18.8 million

Capital expenditure of ZW$2.2 billion was below planned replacement levels, due to forex constraints at the front end of the year. This includes the acquisition of the bottling assets of Mutare Bottling Company.

Lager beer volumes grew by 17%, compared to the prior year. The volume recovery was during the second and third quarters following the relaxation of the COVID- 19 restrictions, where the group adopted strategies to stimulate demand through competitive pricing in an environment of weak consumer demand and currency-related distortions in value chain costs.

There are ongoing efforts to inject additional glass bottles to drive volume and enhance consumer choice of brand and pack. The business will benefit from the opening of more trade channels as the COVID- 19 restrictions are eased.

In Zimbabwe, the sorghum beer volume declined by 7% compared to the prior year, reflecting a notable recovery in the second half of the year. The sector was adversely affected by the limited access to key trade channels such as bars, beer halls, and bottle stores which were closed during most phases of lockdowns. The business relied on imported maize for most of the year.

Sorghum beer volume at Natbrew (Zambia) grew by 6% over last year. The business faces significant competitive pressure from the illegal trading in bulk beer in addition to the cost pressures arising from the escalation in the cost of imported materials due to the impact

of currency depreciation. The South African entity, United National Breweries, was closed

for extended periods as the authorities implemented very strict prohibitions on the sale and consumption of alcohol under the COVID- 19 national lockdown measures. The entity is implementing volume recovery measures.

Sparkling beverages volume grew by 33% over last year, albeit from a low base. The business recorded a notable recovery in market share on the back of consistent product supply and competitive pricing. The category benefits from increased social and economic activities, which were significantly curtailed during lockdowns

Going forward the economy is projected to recover as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic declines in response to the mitigatory measures and as the population adapts to living with the virus whilst easing the lockdown restrictions across the region is expected to rekindle economic activity and consumer spending. The improved cereals harvest will restore food security, reduce pressure on foreign currency required for imports and unlock discretionary spending.