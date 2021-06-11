Destruction of informal traders work places, doom for the economy – CZC

By Varaidzo Zhakata

THE Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CZC) has warned the Government of Zimbabwe that the economy is bound to plunge if the destruction of structures built by informal traders continues.

In a statement, the civic society group observed that the operation would leave a better number of the populace unemployed, as the economy is greatly informalised.

CZC also added that the government should pay heed to factors that are leading to the economy’s free fall, which include structures’ failure to instill investor confidence, among other vices.

“Zimbabwe’s economy is highly informalised (with an unemployment rate of over 90 percent) and factors leading to the continued free fall of the economy include failure to instill investor confidence, a legitimacy crisis on the part of the ruling party, ZANU PF, corruption, plunder of national resources by the political elite and illicit financial outflows among other vices.

“It is unfortunate that the government would seek to clamp down on informal traders at a time they have apparently failed to revive the economy,” read the statement.

In addition, CZC highlighted that the continued destruction of informal vending and trading sites amounts to a serious crime against humanity; hence, the government should seek other alternatives that work together to formalize the informal sector for employment creation.

“It is our firm view that the continued clampdown on livelihoods amounts to a serious crime against humanity. Instead of formalizing informal trading, the government has chosen to clamp down on livelihoods at a time the majority of Zimbabweans are relying on informal trading for a living,” highlighted the statement.

In a separate statement, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) concurred with the CZC, saying the government should find better alternatives without harming the livelihoods of the people and their source of living.

“CHRA appreciates the intention to bring order and sanity in the City of Harare, but condemns the process and strategies being employed by the government. Constitutional principles must be held in both practice and decision-making,” noted CHRA.

The residents’ body further cautioned authorities pointing out that informal trading should not be seen as an act of defiance, but rather, an act of desperation, following the government’s failure to create employment opportunities for the jobless.