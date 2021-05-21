Developmental projects for women in the pipeline – Minister Nyoni

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THE Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni has said her ministry is working on implementing and promoting development projects that empower women, as women are pillars in the family institution.

Annually, Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Families Day (IFD) on the 15th May 2021.

Each year, the occasion is celebrated under a different theme, that member states customise and suit their particular situation. The International theme for this year is socially just transitioning towards sustainable development: the role of digital technologies on social development and well being of all and the National theme for Zimbabwe is “The role of digital technologies in the social development and well being of the Zimbabwean families”.

In her remarks, Hon Nyoni said her ministry was focusing on supporting development programs that promote and empower women adding that family unit and support was an important thing to succeed.

“My Ministry is mandated to coordinate and implement programmes that promote women empowerment, gender equality, community development, SMEs and Cooperative Development. In the absence of a compact family, my task as a Minister would be difficult to accomplish, hence, my ministry’s success depends on the existence of families,” she said.

She also castigated gender violence in families, adding that women are special in the family, hence, there is a need to respect them.

Furthermore, Hon Nyoni highlighted the issue of girl-child abuse and urged various organizations to protect girls in families, reiterating that this will ensure peace and facilitate development in the country.

“It will not be fair to be silent on gender-based violence issues when l speak of a family because for generations, women have been pillars in the family institution, but they have received so much violence and some have lost their lives.

“Families are also facing challenges of girl child pregnancies, drug abuse, migration of heads of households and guardians, and poverty, hence, let me call upon all ministries, development partners, organizations, religious groups and the private sector to ensure that we all restore respect, establish justice, and reduce the causes of conflict in the families because it is the surest way to peace and sustainable development,” she added.

The IFDs came into effect through the United Nations Resolution 47/237 of 20 September 1993, which reaffirms that the family unit is a natural and fundamental entity in society as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women.