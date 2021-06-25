Diaspora vote petition goes under parly scrutiny

By Wellington Zimbowa

THE parliamentary Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee is set to deliberate on the Zimbabwean diaspora franchise following a petition by the recently established Patriotic Zimbabwe Party (PZP).

In response to the Charles Mutama led political outfit, Clerk of Parliament, Kenneth Chokuda said the PZP’s petition was in order and will be considered through the relevant parliamentary caucus.

“I must advise that your petition is admissible and will be referred to the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for consideration,” said Chokuda.

The letter on the party’s online sites has the clerk’s signature and an official stamp, dated June 2, 2021, and addressed to the party’s international relations secretary Pishai Muchauraya

Government has maintained financial incapacitation to handle elections outside the country, while critics allege that the ruling Zanu-PF foresees a chaotic defeat if Zimbabweans in the diaspora enjoy their voting right in line with the 2013 Constitution.

But suddenly perhaps bulking from concerted pressure from the opposition and civic activists in 2019 Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced that the country was undertaking an international study to assess if its migrant citizens could vote to form their foreign basis.

And the recent acceptance of the PZP’s diaspora petition could further raise hopes for around 3.5 to 5 million Zimbabweans living mainly in South Africa, the UK among other countries although skeptics remain over Zanu P F’s government’s sincerity.

In 2018, Belinda Chinowawa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lost her case against the Zimbabwe Election Commission concerning the issue of diaspora vote, where the government argued that it was financially incapacitated to conduct elections abroad.

The subsequent ruling was that if the diaspora vote should travel back home to register and vote.

Since his ascension to power President Emmerson Mnangagwa has committed to widening the democratic and civil liberties space while resuscitating the economy and reengaging the international community and observers are still keen to witness concrete results.