Eaziflush technology to rid open pit latrines

By Edward Mukaro

IN its efforts to rid open pits latrines in both peri-urban and rural communities, Government is on the verge of introducing the Eaziflush Sanitation Technology for waste management.

Government wishes to implement innovations suitable for transforming rural communities with respect to the provision of clean water and improved sanitation.

A recent Cabinet brief stated, “Government is taking a deliberate position to provide modern, sustainable, and affordable infrastructure in both urban and rural communities. It is highlighted that Vision 2030 speaks to Sustainable development Goal (SDG) Number 6, which seeks to “Ensure availability and Sustainability of the Management of Water and Sanitation for all.

“Cabinet is pleased to inform the nation that some innovation has been developed. The nation is advised that the Eaziflush Sanitation Technology is an innovation that seeks to ameliorate the challenges occasioned by the need to improve hygiene practices on open defecation in these peri-urban and rural communities.”

The program may be funded through the Schools Development Associations, the Constituency Development Fund, Devolution Funds or donor participation.

The technology uses two (2) litres of water per flush, compared to the 7 to 9 litres used by the conventional system. This will reduce construction costs for new ablution facilities by up to 80 percent (%).

Implementation of the program (Eaziflush) is expected to have a huge impact on the hygiene side of things as Zimbabwe has in the past experienced and suffered cholera and diarrhoea outbreaks.

“Cabinet acknowledges that the adoption and implementation of the Eaziflush Sanitation Technology will go a long way in reducing the transmission of water-borne diseases such as typhoid, diarrhoea, dysentery, and cholera, which result from lack of adequate sanitation facilities.

“Presently, the technology is already installed and being piloted at Glenwood Primary School in Epworth and has proved to be effective, functional and user- friendly in terms of applicability and cost,” said the Government.