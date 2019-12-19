ED goes after multiple farm owners

By Tendai Sahondo

His Excellency, The President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has vowed to rectify anomalies of the land reform program, which saw some individuals amassing multiple farms and large swathes of land.

Officially opening the 18th ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference at Goromonzi High School yesterday, the President said irregularities would be rectified once the land audit has been completed, resulting in downsizing of farms which will be redistributed to deserving cadres keen on growing the economy, towards Vision 2030.

“The ongoing Land Audit will result in a downsizing exercise. This will be in compliance to the maximum farm size of each ecological region and our determination to eliminate multiple farm ownership.

“As we implement this Programme, women, youth and other groups in our society must have equal access to land as well as the requisite support which will guarantee their productivity on the land. Meanwhile, I commend the young farmers who are committed to making our land productive in various provinces. This new crop of young farmers attest to the success of our land revolution. Government will render maximum support to the youth engaged in productive activities in agriculture and other sectors of our economy,” said the President.

He said government will continue supporting the agricultural sector, through the Command Agriculture Program, which has since been attuned to comply with calls for improved management of the initiative.

“A more efficient financing model has been developed in association with our banking partners for the Command Agriculture Program. The Presidential Input Support Scheme is this year, targeting a total of 1 628 500 household beneficiaries. This includes distribution of inputs for drought-tolerant, traditional grains,” added Dr Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa said his government continues to boldly implement robust and responsive policies to resuscitate and grow the economy. One such policy has been the introduction of a mono-currency system as no progressive country can develop without its own currency.

However, the policy has met some teething challenges owing to corrupt elements that have taken to unethical profiteering through the hoarding and reselling of cash. To this end, the President said law enforcement agencies would move swiftly to apprehend unscrupulous elements orchestrating artificial cash shortages.

“The introduction of our own currency will undoubtedly enhance our economic stability, growth and competitiveness. Measures have been put in place to ensure adequate cash supply to our populace. The law enforcement agents will move in to deal with those who are hoarding cash and causing artificial shortages of cash. The illegal trading in foreign currency must be stopped in line with our laws,” he said.

The President commended all Zimbabweans for their endurance, perseverance and resilience in the face of the challenging economic environment. He however said government will continue to put social safety nets to cushion vulnerable members of society such as, subsidised mealie meal, ZUPCO buses for transport and the removal of duty on selected food commodities.

“We remain concerned at the prevailing high prices charged by some of our retailers for basic commodities. I urge retailers not to sell subsidised basic commodities in bulk to ensure equitable access to the products by vulnerable communities,” he said.

Mnangagwa said Government will continue to award its workers the cost of living adjustment with a once off 50% payment of pension to pensioners and their dependents to be made before the Christmas holidays to cushion senior citizens.