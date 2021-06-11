ED launches National Disability Policy

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched the National Disability Policy and the National Migration Policy, as the nation moves towards realizing the Vision 2030 agenda of establishing a middle-income economy.

The National Disability Policy will ensure that everyone is entitled to equal opportunity to excel in their different institutions regardless of their physical, mental and social status as well as empower them to improve their own quality of life, while the National Migration Policy is set to improve Government’s system around labor migration, as well as protect and empower Zimbabweans, who work in foreign countries to contribute and participate into the social and economic development of Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the launch, President Mnangagwa said people should now shift from portraying people with disabilities as useless citizens, but rather take them as people who can work and transform Zimbabwe in all sectors of the economy.

“Let us shift from perceiving persons with disability as objects of charity, medical treatment, and social protection, but instead, view a person with a disability as capable of productively participating in the building of our great country, Zimbabwe, like any other citizen in the country,” said President Mnangagwa.

The ZANU PF first secretary also added that Zimbabweans must end a system of selection and denying persons with disabilities fruitful opportunities in various business sectors, insisting that all those practices that suppress persons with a disability must end immediately.

“Meanwhile, harmful cultural practices, discrimination, marginalization, and exclusion of persons with disabilities should be brought to an end,” added Mnangagwa.

However, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of the Labor Migration Policy to Zimbabwe, in this era, where people conduct their businesses all around the world insisting that it was going to benefit the country’s economic growth because the nation has a huge number of its citizens working in foreign countries.

“In this era of increased human mobility, dubbed a world on the move, the labour migration and sustainable development nexus is a topical issue, hence, migration is now intrinsically linked to the development potential of any country, more so in our case as a considerable number of Zimbabweans live and work in the diaspora.

The launch of the labour migration policy is therefore quite favorable, as the policy will undoubtedly help improve the government systems around labor migration, as well as protect and empower the migrant workers to contribute and participate in social and economic development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care added that all humans were created equal despite social, economic, physical, or political differences, hence, everyone including the disabled persons should contribute positively to the economic development of the country.

“We were created equal in the image of the almighty God and the President ensures that no Zimbabwean citizen should be treated as second class in this country, everyone should be accorded equal opportunities to excel in their areas of endeavor regardless of their physical, mental and social status,” said VP Chiwenga.